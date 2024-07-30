HAPPENING NOW! At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. JOIN US VIRTUALLY.
Austin’s Kumara Wilcoxon took home the Golden I Award for the nation’s top luxury agent while the Beverly Hills-based Jones Fridman International & Associates was recognized as top luxury team in one of the real estate industry’s most prestigious luxury real estate honors.
The award for top luxury brokerage went to Austin-based Moreland Properties on Tuesday at the Inman Luxury Connect real estate event in Las Vegas.
“You are looking at the crème de la crème of our luxury community,” Inman Head of Community Laura Monroe told attendees while acknowledging the finalists.
TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR JULY
The Golden I Awards are reserved for agents and brokers who hit “record-breaking sales” while demonstrating top-level client service.
In addition to the top agent, team and brokerage distinctions, Golden I Awards were bestowed to developers of top tech tools and specific marketing campaigns.
See the winners — and the full list of finalists — below.
Top Luxury Agent
Kumara Wilcoxon
Sotheby’s International Realty
Top Luxury Team
Jones Fridman International & Associates
Compass
Top Luxury Brokerage
Moreland Properties
Top Luxury Tech/Tool
Matterport
Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for Home/Property
Dawn McKenna Group
Coldwell Banker, Home Alone House
Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for New Development
SERHANT.
Mercedes Benz Places, Miami Grand Prix Special Event
The complete list of finalists for each award is below.
Top Luxury Agent finalists
Santiago Arana, The Agency
Carrie Chiang, Corcoran Group
Drew Fenton, Carolwood Estates
Dina Goldentayer, Douglas Elliman
Paul Grover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Chris Leavitt, Douglas Elliman
Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Associates
Steven Shane, Compass
Tracy Tutor, Douglas Elliman
Kumara Wilcoxon, Sotheby’s International Realty
Top Luxury Team finalists
Chernov Team, The Agency
Daftarian Group
Gullixson Team, Compass
Jones Fridman International & Assoc., Compass
Koch Team, Corcoran Group
Noble Black Team, Douglas Elliman
Tim Allen Properties Team, Coldwell Banker
Williams & Williams, Beverly Hills Estates
Top Luxury Brokerage finalists
The Agency
Brown Harris Stevens
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker Warburg
Corcoran Group
Engel & Völkers
Moreland Properties
Sotheby’s International Realty
Top Luxury Tech/Tool finalists
Concierge Auctions
Curaytor
Luxury Presence
Matterport
Rechat
Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for Home/Property finalists
Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker, Home Alone House
Shawn Elliot and Zachary Elliot, The Elliot Team, Nest Seekers International, Sean Hannity Long Island Estate
Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, Exclusive Hamptons Dinners with Chef Francis Mallman
Latham Jenkins, Live Water Properties, Jackson Hole Ranch
Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for New Development finalists
Alys Beach, Brand Campaign for Alys Beach
Compass, Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, Upfronts Event with Wolfgang Puck
SERHANT., Mercedes Benz Places, Miami Grand Prix Special Event
Sixth&Blanco Homes, Bespoke Austin Luxury Residences Campaign
Coldwell Banker and The WG Team, The Brokerage, A Real Estate Firm, Cello Tower Las Vegas Brand Campaign
Best City Sale finalists
Cindy Ambuehl, Christie’s International Real Estate & Mark Norton, Palm Realty Boutique, Kendrick Lamar Brentwood Sale
Noel Berk, Engel & Völkers, 79th Floor of 432 Park, NYC
Eklund Gomes Team, Douglas Elliman, Central Park Tower Penthouse, NYC
Steve Fridich, Fridrich & Clark Realty, Estate on Nashville’s Outskirts
Sotheby’s International Realty, Woolworth Building Penthouse, NYC
Joshua Wesoky, Compass, Greenwich Village Off-Market Townhouse Sale, NYC
Best Beach Sale finalists
Susanne Frisbie, Corcoran & Chris Leavitt, Douglas Elliman, 10 Tarpon Island, Palm Beach, FL
Paul Grover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Cape Cod Estate, MA
Leslie McElwreath, Joseph Barbieri, and Nikki Field, Sotheby’s International Realty, Copper Beech Farm, Greenwich, CT
Lawrence Moens, Lawrence A. Moens Associates, Palm Beach Oceanfront Plot, FL
Kurt Rappaport, Westside Estate Agency, James Jannard Mansion, Malibu, CA
Spears Group, Compass, Florida Panhandle Sale
Sotheby’s International Realty, La Dune Auction, Southampton
Best Mountain Sale finalists
Lisa Hatem, The Agency, Developer Sale in Aspen
Stephanie Lewis, Christie’s International Real Estate, Aspen Home Swap
David A. Neville and Shawn M. Asbfell, Keller Williams Jackson Hole, 119-acre Ranch
Riley Warwick, Douglas Elliman, Aspen Estate, CO
Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse, Ranch at Owl Creek, CO