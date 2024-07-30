Sotheby’s International Realty’s Wilcoxon was named top luxury agent Tuesday. Moreland took top brokerage and Jones Fridman International & Associates was named top luxury team at ICLV.

Austin’s Kumara Wilcoxon took home the Golden I Award for the nation’s top luxury agent while the Beverly Hills-based Jones Fridman International & Associates was recognized as top luxury team in one of the real estate industry’s most prestigious luxury real estate honors.

The award for top luxury brokerage went to Austin-based Moreland Properties on Tuesday at the Inman Luxury Connect real estate event in Las Vegas.

“You are looking at the crème de la crème of our luxury community,” Inman Head of Community Laura Monroe told attendees while acknowledging the finalists.

The Golden I Awards are reserved for agents and brokers who hit “record-breaking sales” while demonstrating top-level client service.

In addition to the top agent, team and brokerage distinctions, Golden I Awards were bestowed to developers of top tech tools and specific marketing campaigns.

See the winners — and the full list of finalists — below.

Top Luxury Agent

Kumara Wilcoxon

Sotheby’s International Realty

Top Luxury Team

Jones Fridman International & Associates

Compass

Top Luxury Brokerage

Moreland Properties

Top Luxury Tech/Tool

Matterport

Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for Home/Property

Dawn McKenna Group

Coldwell Banker, Home Alone House

Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for New Development

SERHANT.

Mercedes Benz Places, Miami Grand Prix Special Event

The complete list of finalists for each award is below.

Top Luxury Agent finalists

Santiago Arana, The Agency

Carrie Chiang, Corcoran Group

Drew Fenton, Carolwood Estates

Dina Goldentayer, Douglas Elliman

Paul Grover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Chris Leavitt, Douglas Elliman

Alex Perry, Allie Beth Allman & Associates

Steven Shane, Compass

Tracy Tutor, Douglas Elliman

Kumara Wilcoxon, Sotheby’s International Realty

Top Luxury Team finalists

Chernov Team, The Agency

Daftarian Group

Gullixson Team, Compass

Jones Fridman International & Assoc., Compass

Koch Team, Corcoran Group

Noble Black Team, Douglas Elliman

Tim Allen Properties Team, Coldwell Banker

Williams & Williams, Beverly Hills Estates

Top Luxury Brokerage finalists

The Agency

Brown Harris Stevens

Coldwell Banker

Coldwell Banker Warburg

Corcoran Group

Engel & Völkers

Moreland Properties

Sotheby’s International Realty

Top Luxury Tech/Tool finalists

Concierge Auctions

Curaytor

Luxury Presence

Matterport

Rechat

Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for Home/Property finalists

Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker, Home Alone House

Shawn Elliot and Zachary Elliot, The Elliot Team, Nest Seekers International, Sean Hannity Long Island Estate

Hedgerow Exclusive Properties, Exclusive Hamptons Dinners with Chef Francis Mallman

Latham Jenkins, Live Water Properties, Jackson Hole Ranch

Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for New Development finalists

Alys Beach, Brand Campaign for Alys Beach

Compass, Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, Upfronts Event with Wolfgang Puck

SERHANT., Mercedes Benz Places, Miami Grand Prix Special Event

Sixth&Blanco Homes, Bespoke Austin Luxury Residences Campaign

Coldwell Banker and The WG Team, The Brokerage, A Real Estate Firm, Cello Tower Las Vegas Brand Campaign

Best City Sale finalists

Cindy Ambuehl, Christie’s International Real Estate & Mark Norton, Palm Realty Boutique, Kendrick Lamar Brentwood Sale

Noel Berk, Engel & Völkers, 79th Floor of 432 Park, NYC

Eklund Gomes Team, Douglas Elliman, Central Park Tower Penthouse, NYC

Steve Fridich, Fridrich & Clark Realty, Estate on Nashville’s Outskirts

Sotheby’s International Realty, Woolworth Building Penthouse, NYC

Joshua Wesoky, Compass, Greenwich Village Off-Market Townhouse Sale, NYC

Best Beach Sale finalists

Susanne Frisbie, Corcoran & Chris Leavitt, Douglas Elliman, 10 Tarpon Island, Palm Beach, FL

Paul Grover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Cape Cod Estate, MA

Leslie McElwreath, Joseph Barbieri, and Nikki Field, Sotheby’s International Realty, Copper Beech Farm, Greenwich, CT

Lawrence Moens, Lawrence A. Moens Associates, Palm Beach Oceanfront Plot, FL

Kurt Rappaport, Westside Estate Agency, James Jannard Mansion, Malibu, CA

Spears Group, Compass, Florida Panhandle Sale

Sotheby’s International Realty, La Dune Auction, Southampton

Best Mountain Sale finalists

Lisa Hatem, The Agency, Developer Sale in Aspen

Stephanie Lewis, Christie’s International Real Estate, Aspen Home Swap

David A. Neville and Shawn M. Asbfell, Keller Williams Jackson Hole, 119-acre Ranch

Riley Warwick, Douglas Elliman, Aspen Estate, CO

Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse, Ranch at Owl Creek, CO

