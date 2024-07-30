REAL Dallas Properties & Management brings its 70-agent team to United in a move that both parties say benefits consumers and agents.

United Real Estate announced on Tuesday that it would continue its expansion in Texas with the addition of the 70-agent REAL Dallas Properties & Management.

REAL became the third brokerage to join United in the past 12 months, the brokerage said. It now has more than 800 agents across North Temple.

REAL Dallas Properties agents who transition will move onto United’s transaction-fee model, which the firm says will help give agents more control over negotiating competitive fees with their clients.

That’s particularly relevant, as the changes outlined in the settlement agreement brokered by the National Association of Realtors are set to take effect Aug. 17. The changes are expected to put more focus and transparency around agent commissions.

“We are thrilled about our merger with United because we feel the culture and commission model are the right fit,” REAL Dallas broker/owner Luna Zenati said. “We are blending the best of both worlds: maintaining our culture and strong group of agents while adding a national partner and its array of resources at no cost to our agents.”

Zenati said REAL agents should expect to earn more money as a result of the merger.

“They are getting a raise. Not to mention, they can access exciting services they never had before, such as PPO health plans, wealth management & retirement planning, LeadBoost, Marketing Hub and national training,” Zenati said in a statement. “We are upgrading and becoming better versions of ourselves.”

United Real Estate was founded in 2011 and has grown into one of the largest brokerages in the country by volume.

“With upcoming changes in our industry, we are preparing our agents with the flexibility in how they do business,” United owner Nieke Valadez said in a statement. “Our transition from a brokerage commission-split model to a transaction-fee model means they can negotiate more competitive client fees and win more business in any type of market.”

