The U.S. Navy will expand a toxic remediation project at the Hunter’s Point Shipyard after radioactive findings at the site.

The U.S. Navy will expand a toxic remediation project at Hunter’s Point Shipyard, the site of a San Francisco mixed-use neighborhood redevelopment, after radioactive findings at the site, The Real Deal reported on Friday.

Cleanup of the 500-acre site, formerly known as Hunters Point Naval Shipyard (HPNS), has been delayed 18 months, pushing past an initial estimated completion date of 2026.

FivePoint Holdings, one of the largest owners and developers of mixed-use communities in California, has the site in its portfolio.

Once complete, FivePoint boasts that the development will “provide housing, commercial and community uses reflective of the city’s rich history, diversity, and boundless energy,” and “complement San Francisco’s reputation as a world-class city by evolving into a community rooted in inclusivity, multi-modal accessibility, opportunity, and economic vitality.”

According to Navy officials, two radioactive objects, an inch-and-a-half deck marker covered in radium-tainted paint and a piece of glass, were produced on two parcels after soil sampling conducted on the site last year. The objects were discovered as Navy workers double-checked work performed by a former contractor, Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech, global provider of engineering and consulting services, faces multiple lawsuits after alleged fraud on the cleanup project. Tetra Tech denies the allegations.

The site, located on the southeastern portion of San Francisco, has operations dating back to the 1860s, according to the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC).

From 1869 to 1939, HPNS was commercially operated as a dry dock facility. In 1948, HPNS was partially occupied by the Naval Radiological Defense Laboratory (NRDL). In 1974, the Navy ceased shipyard operations at HPNS.

HPNS was identified for Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) in 1991, where the site was divided into parcels for cleanup efforts and the transfer of property.

The City and County of San Francisco has provided this resource as a source of updates on the current cleanup efforts.

