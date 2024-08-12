Despite an ever-changing housing market, second homeownership is still attainable for buyers looking for a home to make lasting memories with their loved ones — thanks to a variety of financing options, stabilizing interest rates and the new model of LLC co-ownership. As a real estate agent, you can play a crucial role in educating your clients about these opportunities and providing them with the right resources.

Second home hidden expenses

When shopping for an ideal second home, it’s essential for buyers to look beyond the property’s list price and monthly mortgage payments. Owning a second home comes with additional financial responsibilities. Help your clients budget for:

Home furnishings and essentials

Homeowners insurance

Property taxes

Utilities

Maintenance and upkeep

HOA dues

Exploring financing options

There are several options for financing a second home or vacation property, each with unique benefits and considerations:

Conventional mortgage loan : This is a good choice if your clients have limited assets and prefer not to use equity from their primary residence. Note that second-home mortgages often have more stringent requirements. Cash or cryptocurrency : Paying with cash allows for a mortgage-free purchase or a sizable down payment, reducing the amount financed and lowering monthly payments. Home equity line of credit (HELOC) : Clients can use the equity in their primary residence to open a revolving line of credit for their second home. HELOCs typically offer lower variable interest rates but can impact credit scores due to large equity access. Home equity loan : This is similar to a HELOC but offers a fixed interest rate and a lump sum payout. Repayment occurs in monthly installments, like a conventional mortgage. Cash-out refinance : Refinancing the primary mortgage for more than the remaining principal amount allows clients to use the extra cash for a second home. This option is beneficial if current interest rates are lower than those on the existing mortgage.

Key differences in second home mortgages

While financing a second home shares many steps with a primary home mortgage, there are crucial differences your clients should know about.

Loan limitations : FHA and VA loans are exclusive to primary residences. Clients will need a conventional loan for a second home purchase.

Larger down payment : At a minimum down payment on a second home generally starts at 10 percent, depending on your credit score, and is typically 25 percent or more.

Higher credit score requirements : A minimum credit score of 640 is usually required, though higher down payments can offset lower credit scores.

Higher interest rates : Second home loans often have higher interest rates due to increased lender risk. Clients should be prepared for this when planning their budget.

Defining the second home

The classification of a second home as a “vacation home” versus an “investment property” significantly impacts loan requirements. Vacation homes generally face more relaxed requirements.

Once your clients find the perfect second home, the pre-approval and financing process begins. Pre-approval might take longer due to stricter criteria, but the overall process from offer acceptance to closing typically takes 30 to 45 days.

Financing options for co-ownership

Co-ownership enables multiple individuals to purchase property together and share usage rights. Because each party is only responsible for a portion of the full purchase price, co-ownership can be a practical way to purchase and own an asset like a vacation home that might be too expensive on your own.

Financing options for co-ownership overlap with the options available for buying a whole home, but requirements may be different for this alternative type of ownership.

Pacaso’s competitive integrated financing

Together with our banking partners, Pacaso offers flexible ways to own a luxury vacation home, with integrated financing options, including rates as low as 5 percent and zero down at closing. The approval process is straightforward and fast, and can be completed in a few days to a week once all documents are provided. Explore Pacaso homes that qualify for special financing today.

By understanding these aspects of financing, you can better educate your clients and help them make informed decisions, ensuring a smooth and successful buying experience.