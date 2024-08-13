Inman Connect Las Vegas 2024 was more than just a conference — it was a powerful testament to the real estate industry’s ability to adapt, innovate and thrive in the face of ongoing challenges. As the industry continues to grapple with market fluctuations, technological advancements and evolving consumer expectations, this year’s event served as a crucial platform for professionals to gather, share insights and chart a path forward.

“Real estate is facing a unique time right now, and we’re thrilled that we could celebrate the industry’s tenacity. Thank you to Inman for bringing the industry together. It’s the right time to think differently, and we loved introducing our new generation of software that empowers agents and brokers to grow their business in any market.”

— Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf Technologies

Navigating uncertainty with collective wisdom

Amid the uncertainty that continues to define the real estate landscape, ICLV stood out as a beacon of hope and resilience, bringing together leaders from across the industry to discuss practical strategies for overcoming the challenges ahead.

“During this time of uncertainty, it was reassuring to see the real estate industry come together at Inman this year to figure out a path forward. The talks and panels did not shy away from the challenges at hand and did a good job delving into practical approaches to navigate the coming changes. These are the leaders who are going to move us forward.”

— Will Greene, senior director, product at Realtor.com

Looking ahead: The future of real estate

As the real estate industry evolves, events like Inman Connect remain essential for fostering innovation and resilience. The insights, tools and connections gained at this year’s conference will help professionals navigate the challenges ahead and seize new opportunities.

ICLV 2024 not only highlighted the strength of the real estate community but also set the stage for the industry’s future. As we look forward to the next event, it’s clear that the real estate industry is not just surviving but thriving, largely thanks to the collective efforts of its leaders and innovators.

“We’re looking forward to next year!” as attendees echoed the anticipation for future gatherings where the industry can continue to come together, learn and grow.

We hope to see you at our next event, Inman Connect Austin!