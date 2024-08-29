The Skyline Robotics robot will be tasked with maintaining the windows of a Durst Organization-owned 45-story Class A office tower on Sixth Avenue in New York City, it was announced this week.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The first robotic-armed, window-cleaning robot, Ozmo, has made its debut outside a New York City skyscraper, according to a joint announcement from Skyline Robotics, The Durst Organization and Palladium Window Solutions.

The Skyline Robotics robot will be tasked with maintaining the windows of a 45-story Class A office tower at 1113 Sixth Avenue, owned and managed by The Durst Organization. The Durst Organization is recognized for spearheading the transformation of the Bryant Park neighborhood into a thriving business hub.

Currently, The Durst tower is the only location where Ozmo is employed.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR AUGUST

“New York City is world-renowned for its skyscrapers and an exceptionally skilled labor force,” Nick Durst, senior analyst at The Durst Organization, said. “The Durst Organization’s investment in Skyline and implementation of Ozmo is driving the future of the window cleaning industry to make the work safer and more efficient, while creating new opportunities for window cleaners.”

Ozmo’s introduction comes at a time when the window cleaning industry faces a growing labor shortage. According to Zippia, an online job resource, of the approximately 12,244 window cleaners currently employed in the U.S., 75 percent are over the age of 40, and only 9 percent between the ages of 20 and 30.

Equipped with artificial intelligence and advanced robotics, Ozmo is reported to clean windows three times faster than a traditional window cleaner, delivering consistent, high-quality results and removing workers from potentially hazardous environments.

“Together with our partners Palladium Window Solutions and The Durst Organization, Skyline Robotics is changing centuries of tradition and the landscape of Manhattan forever with our advanced technology,” Skyline Robotics CEO Michael Brown said. “We’re delivering the future of façade maintenance as Ozmo and human window cleaners work in unison to protect the health of buildings faster and safer than existing solutions.”

Palladium Window Solutions, a leader in high-rise window cleaning throughout New York City, expressed its commitment to innovation.

“We are committed to driving innovation and adopting new technology that works with our field staff toward a collaborative future,” Palladium Window Solutions President Jason Dove said. “This New York City rollout using cutting-edge technology showcases that the industry is supporting this technology, which has been approved for usage by the New York State Department of Labor. We look forward to being part of this groundbreaking advancement in human-assisted robotics technology.”

Though Ozmo operates autonomously, a human operator is required to oversee its function.

According to 32BJ SEIU, the labor union representing window cleaners, no jobs are at risk, and union members will supervise the robots. However, it is too early to assess the broader industry impact, given that Ozmo is currently deployed in just one building.

“We’re working with Durst to make sure our members are well trained and equipped to oversee the implementation of this new technology,” Denis Johnston, 32BJ Director of the New York Metro Commercial Division, said in a statement.

A Skyline Robotics spokesperson revealed that the company expects to produce more robots, particularly since Durst owns many buildings. Future deployments for Ozmo robots are planned in London in partnership with Principle Cleaning Services, and the company has secured patents in Japan and Singapore as part of its global expansion.

Ozmo is U.S. patent-approved and was deployed after meeting all regulatory requirements and undergoing rigorous testing.

The Durst Organization, founded in 1915, owns some of New York’s most iconic skyscrapers, including One Bryant Park, One World Trade Center, 151 West 42nd Street, and 1133 Avenue of the Americas. The company is the owner, manager, and builder of 13 million square feet of Manhattan office towers and over 3 million square feet of residential rental properties.

Email Richelle Hammiel