Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

In just a few short weeks, real estate’s ultimate Lone Star state gathering — Inman Connect Austin — will touch down at Brazos Hall in Texas on Oct. 9.

Inman Connect Austin will bring together the brightest minds in the industry — leaders, innovators and top agents — for a one-of-a-kind, supercharged event.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR AUGUST

This is more than just another conference — it’s your chance to gain critical insights, forge powerful connections and equip yourself with strategies that will ensure your business thrives in today’s fast-evolving market.

Here’s a look at some of the key speakers who will be sharing their expertise, helping you stay ahead of the curve and offering you the tools you need to excel.

Kumara Wilcoxon

Global Real Estate Advisor, Sotheby’s International Realty

With over 20 years of experience, Wilcoxon has become synonymous with luxury real estate in Austin.

As the top agent for Sotheby’s International Realty worldwide, Wilcoxon’s influence and expertise are unmatched. Her deep understanding of the luxury market, coupled with her dedication to her clients, offers invaluable insights for breaking into or advancing in high-end real estate.

With more than $2.5 billion in sales, Wilcoxon embodies success and strategic thinking.

At Inman Connect Austin, you’ll gain a better understanding of the intricacies of the luxury market from one of the best in the industry.

Sarah Liu

Partner, Real Estate Technology Investment Team, Fifth Wall

Liu, a partner on the Real Estate Technology Investment team at Fifth Wall, is at the forefront of tech innovation.

At Fifth Wall, the largest asset manager focused on the built world, her expertise centers on identifying and investing in cutting-edge technology currently transforming the real estate landscape.

Liu’s work spans finance, insurance, construction and real estate, making her insights invaluable to understanding how technology can future-proof business.

Liu’s expertise in tech investment offers a unique perspective on the tools and innovations driving the industry forward. You’ll learn from a leader who is shaping the future of real estate technology.

Cord Shiflet

Realtor, Moreland Properties

For 15 years, Shiflet has been recognized as the No. 1 individual agent in Austin by the Austin Business Journal. His reputation for professionalism, trust and hard work has made him a cornerstone of the Austin real estate market.

Shiflet’s approach and ability to understand the needs of each client make him a standout in a crowded market. His experience with Austin’s top-tier clients and properties provides invaluable lessons on personal branding.

As a Connect Austin speaker and one of the city’s most successful agents, Shiflet will share insights that have kept him at the top of his game for over a decade.

Ryan Rodenbeck

Broker-owner, Spyglass Realty

Rodenbeck is a visionary in the real estate industry, transforming his solo agent operation into a thriving brokerage with over 100 agents.

Rodenbeck’s expertise in agent productivity, recruitment, technology and automation has made him a sought-after speaker and advisor. His focus on leveraging technology to scale operations is relevant in today’s market, where adaptability and innovation are key to staying competitive.

Attendees at Inman Connect Austin will gain insights into the systems Rodenbeck has implemented to drive growth at his brokerage, providing actionable takeaways that can be applied to any real estate business.

Catherine Lee

President of New Development, Texas, Douglas Elliman

Lee is a powerhouse in Texas real estate, leading Douglas Elliman’s expansion across the state.

With deep expertise in new development marketing and traditional real estate sales, Lee’s strategic vision has been key to the success of numerous high-end projects.

Her journey from managing large-scale franchises to leading one of the state’s top real estate firms offers invaluable lessons for anyone looking to expand their business.

Be part of the future this fall

This may be Inman’s first event in Texas, but it’s not our first rodeo. Inman has been bringing together tens of thousands of real estate professionals for decades to provide dedicated time and space for the industry to connect, learn and grow.

Inman Connect Austin is a powerhouse experience designed to deliver maximum value and propel your career forward.

These speakers, each a leader in their field, will provide you with the knowledge and strategies needed to navigate today’s market and come out ahead. Whether you’re seeking to break into luxury real estate, harness the power of technology or stay ahead of the competition, Inman Connect Austin is the place to be.

This is merely a glimpse of who you’ll meet at Inman Connect Austin. Get ready to be inspired by the expert lineup. Register now. We’ll see you in Austin!