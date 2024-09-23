The property, represented by Safir Shamsi of Rodeo Realty, is located in the sought-after Bel Air Knolls neighborhood at 16632 Park Lane Circle, offering convenient access to both the Westside and the Valley. The 3,488-square-foot residence features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

A mid-century Los Angeles home, meticulously redesigned by renowned designer and developer Jordan Bakva, has been listed for $4.4 million, Rodeo Realty, Inc. informed Inman.

Bakva, celebrated for his authentic luxury designs, reimagined the 1960s home while preserving its mid-century modern essence. Bakva approaches every home uniquely, creating luxury properties rooted in individuality, cultural sensibility and lasting sustainability.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR SEPTEMBER

The property, represented by Safir Shamsi of Rodeo Realty, Inc., is located in the sought-after Bel Air Knolls neighborhood at 16632 Park Lane Circle, offering convenient access to both the Westside and the Valley.

The 3,488-square-foot residence features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

Formal living room | Evanramziphoto Entrance | Evanramziphoto Private yard | Evanramziphoto Entrance | Evanramziphoto Chef's kitchen | Evanramziphoto Formal living room | Evanramziphoto

The grand entrance showcases original terrazzo flooring, white oak paneling and a versatile lounge area. Just beyond the entrance sits a formal living room with a fireplace and projection screen, which blends with a dining area and kitchen. The chef’s kitchen boasts custom oak cabinetry, Bronze Fantasy marble countertops and high-end appliances.

The private suite offers a formal foyer, a boutique-style walk-in closet and a bathroom with a sunken shower, leading to a side yard with an outdoor shower, reminiscent of a SoCal resort. Four additional guest rooms are finished with Italian travertine tile.

Situated on the 11,195-square-foot lot is a saltwater pool and spa, perfect for relaxation and entertaining.

Rodeo Realty is a prominent Southern California real estate firm, specializing in luxury markets. With over 1,200 licensed agents and 12 offices across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, it is one of the region’s largest independent real estate companies.

Email Richelle Hammiel