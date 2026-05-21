When content feels generic, it signals a lack of effort, and that is a direct hit on your credibility as a communicator, Holly Brink writes.

Open any text-heavy social media app, Facebook, LinkedIn or Substack, and AI is everywhere. The same tone. The same structure. The same “insightful” posts that all somehow sound identical.

It’s exhausting right now and quite disappointing.

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What’s worse is that much of it is coming from people we used to respect for their voices and experience. Now it just feels like content is automated and pushed out as fast as possible.

I rarely make it past the second line if it’s obvious. It just feels lazy when no one stops to think, “Does this actually sound like me?”

Not to mention, I can ChatGPT it myself. I don’t need you for that. And if I’m not worth your time … do I even want to give you any of mine?

It’s time to stop relying so heavily on AI for communication. Every time you ask AI to “make it better,” you lose a little of your own voice.

The problem with AI-generated content

Artificial intelligence has made content creation faster, easier and more accessible. When everyone uses the same tools, without adding their own voice, experience or opinion, everything starts to sound the same.

Real estate is a relationship business first and a sales business second. Using AI garbage directly impacts how people perceive your expertise, your authenticity and, ultimately, your value.



This has also had a serious impact on actual writers. Writers who have, for years, used an em dash or Oxford comma in their writing or spaced out their sentences for emphasis. Unfortunately, if your content even looks like “AI slop,” you’ll be immediately written off and not given the benefit of the doubt.

9 common red flags to avoid looking like you’re regurgitating AI slop

These are the current (May 2026) patterns increasingly associated with AI-generated or heavily AI-edited content. After a few words, our brains move on. We don’t get the same emotional connection, warm fuzzies or even outrage if we know we are reading AI.

1. Structural patterns

Real people do not communicate in perfectly balanced thoughts all the time. Natural writing has rhythm changes, interruptions and imperfections. Watch out for:



One sentence per paragraph

Overly balanced or symmetrical sentence structure

Excessive use of short, punchy lines for emphasis

Turning simple ideas into overly organized lists or frameworks

2. Predictable phrases



Once you notice them, you cannot unsee them. Phrases like “And honestly,” “Here’s the thing,” or “Let’s be real” have become the equivalent of a blinking neon sign that says, “A robot helped write this.”

When every caption, LinkedIn post, and “thought leadership” thread starts using the same wording, people stop paying attention. Here are a few of the big offenders:

“And honestly?”

“Here’s the thing.”

“Let’s be real…”

“It’s not this, it’s that…”

“Here’s the part people won’t say out loud…”

“At the end of the day…”

“In today’s fast-paced world…”

“Whether or not…”



3. Hedging and contrast fillers

These all-too-frequent fillers are dead giveaways:



“In theory…”

“In practice…” (when paired too cleanly with “in theory”)

“Arguably…”

“In many ways…”

“To some extent…”

4. Overused vocabulary



There are certain words AI leans on constantly because they sound professional, polished and impressive. Unfortunately, everyone using AI is now using the same vocabulary. Here are a few examples to put on your banned word list:



Delve

Leverage

Seamless

Robust

Dynamic

Tailored

Transformative

Optimize

Streamline

Empower



5. Formatting and style tell

Every thought becomes a bullet point, its own paragraph or a heading. Real people do not naturally talk or write like that all the time, and readers are starting to notice. Be sure to nix:

Excessive bullet points where they are not necessary

Overuse of headings for simple ideas

Dramatic spacing with frequent line breaks

Overuse of ellipses



6. Tone and voice issues

People connect with personality, imperfections, humor, frustration and lived experience. Avoid:



Overly neutral or agreeable tone

Lack of strong opinions or personal perspective

Generic “insightful” statements without real examples

Overconfidence without specificity



7. Content-level issues



You’ll start to read a long caption or post and realize halfway through that it’s just repeating the same point over in slightly different ways. It also struggles with specifics because real people tell stories, mention weird details, awkward moments and actual conversations.

AI usually stays broad because it predicts patterns and generalizes, rather than remembering specific moments. These are red flags:

No real-world examples or stories

Surface-level explanations that sound deep but say very little

Repetitive phrasing or rewording the same idea multiple times

Over-explaining obvious concepts



8. Technical and language anomalies

AI also has a habit of over-correcting everything. Ironically, that perfection is what makes it stand out. Humans are inconsistent. We use slang. We break rules. We make little mistakes. AI tends to scrub all of that away, and the result often feels sterile. Avoid these offenders:



Random insertion of non-English words or characters

Grammar that is too perfect for the platform

Repetitive transition phrases such as “additionally” or “moreover.”

Seemingly random bolding of words

9. Emoji overuse and predictability



The emojis are part of it, too. AI uses them constantly, usually in the same way. One for emphasis. One for a call to action. One at the end of every point. After a while, it all starts looking the same.



Common ‘AI-coded’ emojis

🚀 (growth, success, momentum)

🔥 (hot, trending, high-performing)

💡 (ideas, insights)

✅ (approval, completion)

👇 (pointing to a call to action)

📈 (business growth)



When content feels generic, it signals a lack of effort. When it lacks personality, it becomes forgettable. And when it becomes forgettable, it loses its ability to build trust. For real estate professionals, this is a direct hit to credibility.

Clients are not looking for the most polished sentence. They are looking for someone who sounds real, knowledgeable and human.

AI is not going anywhere. Used strategically, it is one of the most powerful tools available to us. However, these AI tools should not replace your voice. They should help you amplify your voice, organize the chaos in your life and be more efficient.

AI should not be the writer. It should be the editor.