There are some truly iconic brands out there — across all industries — that people just recognize and gravitate toward. It’s especially true in real estate.

Many real estate professionals agree: A well-known brand name can deliver big benefits for someone building a local business. Four agents share their thoughts on why.

‘We incorporate the brand into every aspect of our business’

A widely recognized brand can enhance a professional’s credibility from the first connection to the closing — and beyond.

“When I donned the logo of my former brand, I always used to get asked, ‘Do you sell insurance?’ because they didn’t recognize the company. I would have to explain that I’m a real estate agent,” recalls Trisha Bongers, a real estate agent with RE/MAX Lifestyles in Langley, British Columbia. “But as soon as that RE/MAX balloon went on my business card, customers instantly knew the brand — and would instantly know my profession.”

Jorda Maisey, also an agent with RE/MAX Lifestyles, agrees.

“With RE/MAX, explaining your brand is one hurdle you don’t have to get over. Whether you’re just getting into the profession or have been in it a long time, people know what you do and how well you do it,” she says.

Bongers and Maisey lead a top real estate team in Langley along with a third partner, Michael Thorne, who shares in their assessment.

“I think the brand you’re with says a lot about who you are as a professional. If we’re talking about RE/MAX, the actual physical logo — the RE/MAX balloon — is on our yard signs, our office and our marketing. People know exactly what to expect when they see the logo. That’s the power of the brand,” Thorne says.

“We incorporate the brand into every aspect of our business — it would be crazy not to.”

‘I want to deliver an experience our customers wouldn’t get anywhere else’

Building business using a prominent brand with a solid foundation means real estate professionals can focus their efforts on productive activities.



The RE/MAX brand, for example, is one that has been curated for more than 50 years — and the strength of the network is showcased through its presence in more than 110 countries and territories. When agents align with RE/MAX, they gain access to features like world-class technology tools and customizable marketing materials, all designed to help boost professionalism, save time and serve customers.

“In real estate, there are a lot of things we all do the same. So, what can we do differently? For me, it comes down to the fact that I want to deliver an experience our customers wouldn’t get anywhere else. My personal brand and my team’s brand are focused on the customer experience,” says Denel Ihde-Sparks, a real estate agent with RE/MAX Results in Rochester, Minnesota.

“If you’re flying overseas and you pay for a first-class ticket, you have an expectation of what that’s going to look like. My objective with my team is that we always deliver a first-class experience to those buying and selling a home.”

Consistency and consumer trust, Ihde-Sparks says, drive the development of a leading local reputation.

“My brand has evolved over the years, but it remains rooted in delivering an experience our customers will tell their friends and family about,” she says. “The majority of my business comes from my past clients — and their referrals — because of their positive experiences.”

When agents join a RE/MAX brokerage, they tap into the power of the brand as well as many other resources, opportunities and competitive advantages. That combination is part of what helps them rise above the competition. Learn more about how RE/MAX supports real estate professionals as they take business to the next level in any market.