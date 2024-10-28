For real estate professionals, receiving a referral is a testament to a job well done — and can contribute to the strength of a business. Whether it comes from a past client or a fellow industry professional, a referral is tangible reinforcement that your business practices are strong enough to generate additional opportunities.

Looking to make referrals a mainstay in your business? Here are two important pillars to consider when building a rewarding referral pipeline.

Pillar #1: Be memorable — for all the right reasons

Let’s face it — people talk. Providing excellent service and following up on a consistent basis, is the best way to get clients to recommend you to others. To make sure you’re delivering referral-worthy, top-tier service, embrace education, sharpen your skills, use technology and focus on getting results.

“A large percentage of my business comes from referrals. I receive many, and I send many out to other RE/MAX agents,” says Karen Grobman, an agent with RE/MAX Fine Properties in Scottsdale, Arizona.

It’s also important to stay connected to past clients. After all, nurturing these connections can keep you top of mind — and could lead to another positive outcome: repeat business.

An example: Experiencing a full-circle moment, Grobman says she’s currently listing a property she sold to the owners 20 years ago.

“I’ve kept a good relationship with the homeowners and continued to stay in touch with them. I’ve called them every year on their homebuying anniversary, and I regularly keep them informed on local happenings like market conditions,” she shares. “I care deeply for my clients, and it’s always exciting to help them move through the chapters of their lives.”

Pillar #2: Network, network, network — with a global network

Relationships are the backbone of real estate, and reinforcing relationships with trustworthy agents is a key way to earn business from all over. That’s why it’s helpful to tap into a professional network with ample opportunities for connection.

For Grobman, she says this is possible through her brand’s network of over 140,000 professionals and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

“I just sent some great referrals to RE/MAX agents in Michigan and North Carolina,” Grobman shares. “I’m able to send clients to real estate professionals who I know are excellent agents in their markets, and that’s the most wonderful feeling.”

To help ensure referrals aren’t limited by language barriers or country borders, there’s the exclusive RE/MAX Global Referrals Platform, a comprehensive tech hub that auto-translates referrals into 50 local languages.

But, most importantly, Grobman says engaging with the RE/MAX network — and making a true effort to get to know fellow agents – has been a leading driver for her referral pipeline.

“Every year, I go to several RE/MAX events, like the annual R4 conference. These events are always part of my business plan and they’re a great place to foster friendships, too. I only consider referring business to someone I’ve gotten to know over time,” she explains. “The relationships I’ve built with members of the RE/MAX network over the past 25 years are irreplaceable.

“I would never leave the brand. RE/MAX is where these relationships happen,” Grobman says.

