The Los Angeles home where Matthew Perry died of a fatal overdose has been sold for $8.55 million in a discreet off-market deal, according to the New York Post.

The property has been acquired by Arizona real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian, who completed the purchase through a trust. The transaction was facilitated by Brooke Elliott Laurinkus from Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California.

Perry purchased the Mid-Century Modern cottage, spanning 3,500 square feet, for $6 million in 2020 and made significant renovations shortly thereafter. His journey with real estate was tumultuous, reflecting the personal challenges he faced in his later years, the New York Post reported shortly after his passing.

Known for his role as Chandler Bing on the iconic NBC show Friends, Perry was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades estate in October 2023. While his death was initially ruled an accidental drowning, the Los Angeles County medical examiner later attributed it to “acute effects of ketamine,” also noting the presence of opioids.

Perry was 54 at the time of his death. In August, five individuals, including two doctors, were arrested and charged in connection with Perry’s overdose, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

The late actor’s home featured four bedrooms, four full baths and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island. A dedicated Batman fan, Perry incorporated a custom red LED bat signal at the bottom of his pool.

The pool, which overlooks the ocean, was one of the enhancements Perry made upon acquiring the property, situated on 0.37 acres. Greg Holcombe of Carolwood Estates represented Perry’s estate in the sale.

Verma-Lallian is reported to have purchased the estate as both an investment and a vacation retreat, according to The New York Times.

As the founder and CEO of Arizona Land Consulting, she has been actively expanding her portfolio, with recent notable acquisitions, including a $20 million deal for 131 acres in Buckeye, Arizona, and a $40 million purchase of 600 acres in Casa Grande, Arizona. Her firm also made headlines in August for selling a 2,100-acre site for $160 million, a substantial return on a $40 million investment made in 2022.