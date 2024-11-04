Located just a short journey from downtown Seattle are two island communities that offer a slower lifestyle to professionals looking to escape busy city life. Bainbridge Island is accessible via a 35-minute ferry ride from the city. “Being on the ferry gives you a transition from work to home,” says Michele Schuler, a Washington-based real estate associate for Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty. “You can shut down as you’re coming into Eagle Harbor — now you’re home.” Though accessible by car, Mercer Island also offers a lakefront lifestyle to residents who enjoy kayaking, paddle boarding, boating, or just being close to the water.

Specialty knowledge

Schuler, a Seattle native who has lived across both islands herself, got her start in corporate finance for a technology startup before transitioning into real estate full-time, after a stint renovating houses. “Having a background in technology and corporate finance gives my clients confidence,” says Schuler. “I am very data-driven — and I attract clients that are too.”

Schuler uses her knowledge of statistics to educate buyers on how competitive the market is and help them to make informed decisions and set realistic expectations — as well as update sellers on the market and mortgage interest rates. “The point is to be informed every step of the way,” she says.

Having a background in home renovations has also become a useful tool. “People are generally not realistic about what it costs to execute a remodel,” says Schuler. “I can help temper this. I can also connect them to contractors and designers who can help them to envision their spaces.”

Managing emotions

Schuler started her real estate career shortly before the 2008 market crash. “At that point in time, short sales were a huge opportunity, as hard as they were. The emotions that came with that hardened me and gave me the stability to persevere.”

“In one case, a client wasn’t treating me very nicely,” she says. “When I removed myself and looked at their perspective, I could objectively do my job and move forward in a productive way. We were able to come out the other end, and now they are my friends.”

In Schuler’s advice, listening and making an effort to empathize with your clients is key. “Whether you’re shopping for a house for a new marriage or because of a divorce, it’s such an emotional transaction. But getting to know people and being curious about why they are having emotional reactions can create actionable steps to move beyond that.”

Community spirit

Schuler believes the real estate industry is “evolving at a very fast pace right now. You have to keep up with it or you’ll fall behind.” While she points out past challenges of siloed approaches, she instead recommends connecting with others in the industry in order to learn and develop as a realtor. “Invite somebody to lunch, pick their brain, and go to panels they might sit on,” she says.

Since becoming a Sotheby’s International Realty agent, Schuler has experienced the collaborative nature of the brand’s network of global agents. “It’s a collaboration. We share tools and feedback, we listen and we talk about the market,” she says. “We help to make that path easier for the next broker who’s coming along.”

