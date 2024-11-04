In today’s competitive rental market, attracting high-quality leads while minimizing scams is critical for property managers. As rental fraud continues to rise, Rently has introduced a powerful solution with its Verified Renter service. This built-in lead verification service delivers high-intent prospects, helping to secure more signed leases, reduce fraudulent activities and save valuable staff time.

Quality leads increase leasing efficiency

For property managers, the goal is clear: attract serious renters. Rently’s Verified Renter service addresses this need effectively. Renters pay a fee to verify their identity and obtain their credit score. Then, they’re matched with properties based on the property manager’s criteria, increasing the likelihood of qualification. This process results in higher engagement and activity from leads.

Verified Renters view 30 percent more available properties through Rently’s ILS (Internet Listing Service), schedule tours two hours faster, and often take their tours within 12 hours of scheduling. This increased engagement leads to a 10 percent rise in tour conversion rates, ensuring that property managers spend less time on unproductive leads and more time on those ready to sign a lease. Verified Renters are more serious about their home search, which improves the efficiency of leasing teams.

When it comes to filling vacancies, quality leads are far more valuable than quantity. Rently’s Verified Renter service ensures that property managers receive better leads, ultimately leading to higher-quality tenants and smoother leasing processes.

For example, clients using Verified Renter in Phoenix, AZ, have achieved leasing goals 50 percent faster than those who don’t use the service. This efficiency stems from higher lease approval rates, which reduce the time properties remain on the market. By prioritizing quality leads, property managers can improve occupancy rates while saving time and resources.

Enhanced security and scam reduction

One of the standout benefits of Rently’s Verified Renter service is the enhanced security it offers during property tours. Prospective tenants who verify their identity and credit score upfront not only meet a property’s criteria, but also contribute to a safer showing environment. In cities like Atlanta, property managers have reported a 35 percent decrease in trespasser activity since implementing Verified Renter, making it a critical tool in reducing rental fraud.

Streamlined Workflows and Time Savings

Leasing teams also benefit from the streamlined workflows that Verified Renter enables. By focusing on high-intent prospects who are serious about renting, leasing teams can spend less time chasing unqualified leads. This efficiency allows staff to prioritize tasks like following up with potential tenants and signing leases, rather than sorting through numerous leads that aren’t a good fit.

Clients using Verified Renter spend 50 percent less time managing unqualified leads, resulting in more efficient use of staff time and better overall outcomes.

The Verified Renter Advantage

Rently’s Verified Renter service transforms the leasing process by delivering high-quality, highly engaged leads. Property managers can focus on prospects who are more active, serious about touring, and ready to communicate — ultimately leading to more lease signings. Verifying a renter’s identity and credit score upfront not only helps streamline the leasing process but also provides an essential layer of security that reduces the risk of scams.

As rental fraud becomes more sophisticated, Verified Renter is a vital tool in ensuring property managers show their listings to legitimate renters. This service not only protects your business but also enhances the overall leasing experience, saving time and ensuring that properties are filled faster with qualified tenants. Click here to learn more.

Company description

Rently is the leader in property touring and smart home technology. We automate the entire rental lifecycle from listing to lease, so operators can streamline their workflows and increase lease conversions while improving renter satisfaction. You can learn more about our solutions at use.rently.com.