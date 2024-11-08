Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.
Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman’s Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers. And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.
Zillow Chief Industry Development Officer Errol Samuelson discussed NAR’s no-commingling rule and Clear Cooperation — and how the fight to save the latter is key to preserving consumer choice.
Judge Stephen Bough granted approval for settlements involving Compass, Douglas Elliman, @properties and other companies. Collectively, the companies will pay $110 million to resolve the litigation.
Judge rules in favor of Serhant over KW Black Label in recruitment suit
Pennsylvania judge Paula Patrick ruled against Keller Williams BlackLabel and in favor of Serhant, whose eponymously named brokerage expanded into Philadelphia’s luxury market in 2023.
Objections fly in against NAR and HomeServices settlement deals
The proposed settlements seek to cover too many claims for too little money and let too many in the industry have a “free pass,” more than a dozen homesellers argued ahead of a Nov. 26 decision.
A year after the Sitzer verdict, here are my top 5 takeaways
As she reflects on the historic decision and the current state of the industry, broker Cara Ameer offers thoughts on how far we’ve come and where we still need to go.