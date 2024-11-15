The 52-story hotel at 57 East 57th Street had been shuttered during the pandemic, with the property temporarily repurposed to house first responders, only to later have its staff furloughed. However, the reason for its extended closure remains undisclosed, though reports suggest ongoing disputes between Warner and the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Management company, which manages the properties.

After a four-year hiatus, the Four Seasons Hotel New York — owned by Beanie Babies creator Ty Warner — is reopening its doors. The hotel is reestablishing itself as the city’s priciest hotel, with rates reaching $80,000 per night for its opulent Ty Warner Penthouse suite, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Starting today, the part-time residence of Warner will be available for rent on Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row in Midtown, a neighborhood known for its ultra-rich residents and luxurious high-rise buildings.

Launched in the 1990s at the first hotel to charge $1,000 per night, per the New York Post, the hotel’s lowest room rates today are more than double that.

The Four Seasons Biltmore in Santa Barbara, also owned by the billionaire, has remained closed as well, but the Four Seasons announced back in June the expected reopening in Spring 2025.

Revamped by architect I.M. Pei, the Four Seasons Hotel New York’s modern-deco rooms now span from the 20th to 52nd floors. The Ty Warner penthouse, located on the 52nd floor, boasts 4,300 square feet, complete with four glass balconies, offering panoramic views of Manhattan.

Lavish interiors include hand-lacquered walls with mother-of-pearl inlay by American artist Nancy Lorenz, bronze-and-vine-leaf ceiling-to-floor bookcases by French sculptors Claude and Francois Xavier Lalanne and a glass chandelier by Deborah Thomas, according to the hotel’s website.

Additional penthouse features include a Zen Room with a cascading waterfall wall, Bösendorfer baby grand piano, baby grand piano, private spa and massages from the L.RAPHAEL Spa on request.

Hotel executives informed the Post that the hotel’s next phase will offer luxury extended-stay rentals from the 5th to 19th floors, complemented by amenities like a gym, cocktail bar, steam room and family-friendly services.

Beyond New York, Warner also owns the Kona Village Resort in Hawaii; Las Ventanas al Paraiso resort in Los Cabos, Mexico; and the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California — where President John F. Kennedy and wife, Jackie, honeymooned.

According to Forbes, Warner used profits from selling Beanie Babies, the faddish plush toy, to assemble his high-end hotel portfolio. His net worth currently sits at $6.5 billion.

