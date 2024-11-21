Amid ongoing controversy surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles mansion, linked to infamous alleged “freak offs,” the property has attracted a $30 million offer — half its $61.5 million listing price, the “New York Post” reported Thursday.

A Los Angeles mansion owned by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs linked to the infamous “freak offs” he’s accused of hosting has attracted a $30 million offer — less than half its $61.5 million listing price, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Bo Belmont, CEO of Belwood Investments, a real estate crowdfunding firm, submitted the bid with plans to transform the estate’s image and aesthetics. In a statement, the firm expressed its intentions to “remove the stigma” associated with the property and “focus on the charming elegance of this remarkable property.”

While Belmont’s firm has reportedly made the offer, there is no indication that it has been accepted, and the property is currently still for sale.

Combs originally purchased the Beverly Hills estate in 2019 for $39 million. After the estate became the center of controversy in connection to Combs’ ongoing sex trafficking case, he placed it on the market in September.

The site for Combs’ alleged “freak offs” was raided by FBI agents in March as part of their investigation, according to the New York Post. Reports by Page Six suggest that raids at this property and another Miami mansion resulted in significant damage.

Belwood plans to restore the property and repair the damage, stating “We intend major renovations and especially want to recapture the beautiful, bucolic setting of the outside grounds, with its picturesque trees, foliage and walkways.”

The 17,000-square-foot property features 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a two-story guest house with a gym, recording studio and additional living quarters, according to the property’s listing. The mansion also boasts resort-style grounds with a swimming pool, spa house, basketball court and outdoor entertaining spaces.

Despite the controversy, Belwood Investments sees the mansion as a valuable addition to its luxury property portfolio, which already includes high-profile acquisitions such as a Malibu beachfront home formerly owned by Kanye West and the Hollywood Hills estate of the late Bill Withers, according to Belwood’s statement.

Situated on 1.3 gated acres in Holmby Hills, California, Combs’ property is being shown exclusively to prequalified buyers, highlighting its traditional design with European influences and modern upgrades.

