The rebranding effort, a collaboration with Tiny Wins, a prominent agency known for clients such as Tony Robbins, Visa and CBRE, includes a fresh visual identity, advanced technology tools and a renewed commitment to customer-focused service.

The Keyes Company, Florida’s largest independent real estate firm, has announced the rollout of a brand refresh ahead of its 100th anniversary in February 2026.

Keyes Logo | The Keyes Company Keyes Tagline | The Keyes Company Keyes Office | The Keyes Company Keyes Buildboard | The Keyes Company

Keyes engaged in more than 30 focus groups and workshops with managers and associates across the company to gather valuable insights to assist with the rebrand.

“Our focus groups revealed that Keyes is often seen as ‘the best-kept secret’ in Florida real estate — a firm that radiates warmth and community, where real estate is truly at the heart of life,” Madeline Mordarski, chief marketing officer at Keyes, said in a statement. “This rebrand honors that legacy while uniting our team under one, strong identity that reflects who we are across Florida as we approach a century of service.”

Highlights of the rebrand

Visual refresh: A new logo merges the original 1920s logo with contemporary style, complemented by a warm and vibrant color palette inspired by Florida’s landscape with primary colors like Everglade Green, Miami Sands, and Delray Beach, accented by Sunset Clay, Coral Blush and Biscayne Blue. Hand-drawn illustrations of landmarks and homes add a playful, localized touch.

A new logo merges the original 1920s logo with contemporary style, complemented by a warm and vibrant color palette inspired by Florida’s landscape with primary colors like Everglade Green, Miami Sands, and Delray Beach, accented by Sunset Clay, Coral Blush and Biscayne Blue. Hand-drawn illustrations of landmarks and homes add a playful, localized touch. New tagline : You’re Home Here™ reflects Keyes’ emphasis on community and personalized service.

: You’re Home Here™ reflects Keyes’ emphasis on community and personalized service. Technology upgrades: Tools like RealReports (AI-powered property insights) and Sunny AI Assistant enhance client interactions, while a Zillow Listing Showcase partnership optimizes listings.

Tools like RealReports (AI-powered property insights) and Sunny AI Assistant enhance client interactions, while a Zillow Listing Showcase partnership optimizes listings. Agent support: Expanded concierge services and personalized training programs strengthen the capabilities of Keyes’ real estate team.

Expanded concierge services and personalized training programs strengthen the capabilities of Keyes’ real estate team. Strategic partnerships: Collaborations with Vistabee, HouseAmp (Sale Ready Financing), New Estates Only and Zillow Listing Showcase help showcase listings and share the new brand.

Collaborations with Vistabee, HouseAmp (Sale Ready Financing), New Estates Only and Zillow Listing Showcase help showcase listings and share the new brand. Hands-on support: Expanded concierge support for agents with personalized training and development resources ensures Keyes’ team has hands-on support to provide exceptional service.

Keyes President Christina Pappas emphasized the firm’s dedication to blending innovative tools with its hallmark personal touch, stating, “In a real estate industry undergoing significant consolidation and standardization, we’re committed to staying true to our roots, emphasizing what is timeless: personal, hands-on service and operating on the belief that connection and community is at the heart of real estate.”

A legacy built on community

CEO Mike Pappas highlighted Keyes’ commitment to its roots, stating “That truth is at the heart of Keyes’ enduring legacy. We first opened our doors on Biscayne Boulevard in 1926, and have grown with Florida over the past century, always focused on providing the best for our neighbors. This rebranding underscores our commitment to staying rooted in community and connection as we prepare for the next century of service.”

With the new brand in place, Keyes is poised for the next chapter in its history, combining a century-old legacy with forward-thinking innovation.

