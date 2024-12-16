Realtor.com published its annual Housing Forecast, covering data-rich housing market predictions and forecasted trends for 2025. The forecast is packed with deep insights, helping real estate professionals understand what’s on the horizon of a changing market, both on a macro and microeconomic level. Agents can use this information to be primed and ready to answer even the most challenging questions from consumers — and serve them better than ever. Additionally, the Realtor.com PRO team has created the 2025 Housing Forecast PRO Toolkit, providing access to the complete housing report, actionable business ideas, and ready-to-use localized assets.

Key 2025 predictions include a healthy economic expansion, a slight increase in home sales, a slower rise in home prices, increased inventory, and new home sales and construction outperforming existing home sales. These updates are promising, but what will they mean for your market? Make sure you’re prepared to have the right conversations by downloading our guide.

Here are the most impactful ways real estate professionals like you can ensure they’re leveraging the housing forecast to the fullest to stay ahead of the game in 2025.

Understand what’s impacting your local market most

Set aside time to read and digest the Housing Forecast and its findings. First, note what forecasted trends or shifts surprised you the most — and what you think will make consumers in your market perk up. Is there a possibility of 6.2 percent mortgage rates? How about the forecasted 11.7 percent inventory increase?

Or maybe it’s the prediction that the number of single-family homes started may increase by almost 14 percent compared to 2024. Whichever data points jump out, jot them down or highlight each one, and then start thinking about how those forecasts can impact the current state of your market.

Prepare your talking points

Next, take the forecast findings and couple them with your own insights, so you know how to broach any conversation, question, or concern that may arise from a buyer or seller. You know the market like the back of your hand, and your expertise can help you distill down data points into real-life examples. How exactly could the inventory forecast impact your own market’s current inventory? What could lower mortgage rates do for local buyers, and how might they impact sellers in your area? Understanding and applying the data is the first step to ensure you can effectively tell the story of the forecast.

Rather than merely regurgitating percentages or trends, understanding — and being able to articulate — the forecast’s impact on a local level makes it relevant, so the consumer is engaged and empowered with education to make their next best move.

Build consumer awareness about having this intel

As an agent, you have access to some of the deepest, most insightful real estate data possible. Homebuyers and sellers alike rely on your knowledge and local expertise to guide them on the state of the market, what’s driving these changes, and how it impacts their needs and goals locally. Make sure you’re sharing that you have access to the housing forecast, its insights and that you’re prepared to walk homebuyers, sellers, and casual browsers alike through what it means for them.

News headlines can be intimidating, if not downright scary, making it more pivotal than ever to cut through the noise and show consumers what’s really impacting their real estate aspirations. Position yourself as a trusted real estate guide by offering unique, tailored insights into the forecast’s findings leveraging the Realtor.com Pro toolkit assets via social media, email newsletters, print postcard mailers and most importantly, your talk tracks and scripts. Sharing what you know can make all the difference in how you serve your clients in 2025 — and beyond.

For more detailed data, you can explore the full report here.

Note: Predicted data based on proprietary Realtor.com 2025 Housing Forecast report.