Realty Texas, a four-office Lone Star State independent, has taken matters into its own hands when it comes to helping agents present buyer representation agreements, Inman has learned.

According to a Dec. 31 announcement, the company is using its recently launched mobile application to deliver a digital form for executing agreements while in the field or upon initial agreement to show properties.

Using the Quick Rep function on the latest release of its app, agents enter the basic terms of the agreement and then deliver it via text and document link to the potential client. The link opens a formal, mobile-formatted document for review and official execution through the company’s transaction management system. The app also tracks when forms were sent and if and when they’re signed by the buyer.

Contacts can be netted upon sending an agreement request or connected through an existing database, such as the company’s RealCXM, or customer experience management system.

The newly required buyer representation process remains fragmented across the industry with brokerages, agents and consumers alike uncertain of how it will change the creation and management of the consumer-agent relationship.

Those brokerages taking the initiative to tackle the still unfolding process should be able to set a precedent, paving the way for future agents challenged by the paperwork, serving as a buyer’s initial introduction to the form.

However, it’s all still ripe for change as brokerages, associations and consumers continue to lob legal snowballs at the National Association of Realtors in the wake of a years-long class action lawsuit that, in part, created the formal buyer representation requirement.

Realty Texas’ iOS app offers a range of functions to assist agents with everyday business needs, functioning as a lightweight CRM of sorts. Users can look up clients, add leads or new contacts, record and track calls from an onboard dialer, initiate chats, facilitate referrals and create custom transaction experiences.

Realty Texas, owned and operated by broker Jack Stapleton and manager Leisa Ormsbee, also provides agents with custom websites, a power dialing solution, digital signature tools, digital document packaging and execution, and consumer home search.

