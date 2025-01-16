Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Inman Connect New York is just a week away, but there’s still plenty of time to prepare for the event.

That’s what Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of the Corcoran Group, will be doing before stepping into the Hilton New York Midtown on Jan. 22 to join a host of industry leaders to speak about the state of real estate.

The CEO has devoted much of her efforts this year on growing the Corcoran Affiliate Network, the brokerage’s franchise network, which is now located in dozens of markets across the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe and the Caribbean.

In advance of her appearance at Inman Connect New York next week, Inman caught up with Liebman over email to glean advice for new ICNY attendees and hear about what’s next for the brokerage in 2025. Here’s what she had to say.

Inman: How do you think the luxury market will change in 2025?

Liebman: As we look ahead to 2025, I’m optimistic about the continued strength of the market, particularly at the high end.

The renewed confidence following the election has already sparked increased activity – Manhattan had 90 contracts over $5 million in November, up 88 percent year over year, the third strongest November in 10 years. On top of that, new development sales more than tripled versus last year. I expect this momentum to carry through into next year.

What moves will we see from Corcoran Group in 2025?

Our Affiliate Network is poised for significant growth in the new year, expanding into dynamic new markets both domestically and abroad, and I’m confident that Corcoran will maintain its position as a leader, especially in Manhattan where we’ve been the No. 1 residential brokerage for the past four years.

Overall, I anticipate a year of continued success driven by smart expansion, innovation, and our unwavering commitment to guiding clients through evolving market conditions.

Any advice for new attendees to ICNY this year?

Inman Connect New York is a great opportunity to network and share ideas with some of the best in the business.

My advice to new attendees? Come with a game plan. Prioritize the sessions that align with your goals and don’t be shy! The more you put yourself out there, the more you’ll get out of it.

