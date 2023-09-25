Known as the “City of Love,” Verona is a popular destination for native Italians and international buyers alike, and conveniently neighbors Corcoran Magri Properties’ existing office in Lake Garda.

No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect online Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Italy-based Corcoran Group affiliate Corcoran Magri Properties will soon be opening a second office in Verona, the brokerage has informed Inman exclusively.

Corcoran Magri Properties launched in March 2023 with a location in Lake Garda, Italy, making it Corcoran Group’s first European affiliate. Owned and led by Maddalena Magri, the new office is expected to open in the coming weeks.

“The Northern Italian real estate market continues to develop and grow in popularity with interest from consumers both domestically and internationally,” Magri said in a statement. “Our new, centrally located office Verona will allow Corcoran Magri Properties to continue to meet the needs of our clients, while ensuring that we stay at the forefront of this exciting market we call home.”

The firm was initially founded in 1987 as Immobiliare Magri by Luigi Magri, Maddalena Magri’s father. In 2013, Maddalena took over majority control of the company with co-owner Francesco Visentin and has continued running the family business since then.

Verona, which is known as the “City of Love,” is southeast of Lake Garda and situated between Milan and Venice. The city is known as the setting for two of Shakespeare’s most well-known works, Romeo and Juliet and The Two Gentlemen of Verona. It is also one of Northern Italy’s biggest tourist destinations, with several notable historical monuments, including the Arena di Verona, a Roman amphitheater that dates back to 30 AD. The entire city of Verona was also named a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2000.

Verona’s convenient proximity to Lake Garda, as well as its popularity among Italians and international buyers alike, made the city a natural location for a second office for Corcoran Magri Properties.

Corcoran Group President and CEO Pam Liebman visited Lake Garda in May to celebrate Corcoran Magri Properties’ opening under the Corcoran name. At that time, Liebman noted that the Magri Properties team’s “dedication to client service is exactly what we look for when partnering with affiliates; it perfectly aligns with Corcoran’s established culture and values.”

In 2022, Corcoran Group launched affiliates in California, Florida, Connecticut, Washington, Georgia, Tennessee, New Jersey, New York, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson