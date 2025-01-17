Plan to require lenders working with Fannie and Freddie to use FICO Score 10 T and VantageScore 4.0 models by Q4 2025 has been dropped, with new implementation date “TBD.”

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac won’t require lenders to switch to the new FICO Score 10 T and VantageScore 4.0 this year after all, with lenders still waiting on the release of historical data from Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that will allow them to calibrate their underwriting models.

A plan put in motion by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) nearly three years ago called for lenders to start using the new scoring models during the fourth quarter of 2025 for all loans they delivered to Fannie and Freddie.

Last July, Fannie and Freddie released historical data aimed at smoothing the adoption of the new VantageScore 4.0 model, and said they were working with FHFA to make similar historical data for the FICO Score 10 T available “as soon as possible.”

Deadline for adopting new credit scores: ‘TBD’

On Thursday, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac issued updates stating that the release date for FICO Score 10 T historical data remains “TBD” — to be determined — and that the mortgage giants are no longer planning to require that lenders start using the new scores in Q4 2025.

An FHFA spokesperson said the agency supports “ongoing critical work and due diligence to facilitate implementation” of the new credit score models.

“A smooth transition requires sufficient time for all market participants to analyze, test, and ultimately adopt these measures,” the FHFA said in a statement. “As has been the case throughout the process, FHFA and [Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac] will continue to prioritize transparency and stakeholder outreach during this transition.”

FHFA, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac declined to comment on whether the publication of historical FICO Score 10 T data is delaying the implementation of the new scoring models.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Fair Isaac Corp. said the company “has been actively working for the past year and continues to actively work with the FHFA and [Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac] to enable stakeholder access to FICO Score 10 T data sets. We look forward to finalizing these efforts.”

In addition to requiring lenders to phase out the Classic FICO scoring model that’s been in use for nearly three decades, the FHFA had planned to allow lenders this year to deliver loans with credit reports from any two of the nationwide consumer reporting agencies instead of obtaining “tri-merge” reports from all three.

A Fannie Mae spokesperson said implementing the credit score models and reports “requires a number of important milestones to help ensure a smooth process for lenders and others involved. Based on industry feedback, providing more time will allow for a thoughtful and well-executed implementation. We remain committed to working closely with all industry stakeholders to ensure the market has time to plan for and understand the transition.”

The move to give lenders the option of ordering “bi-merge” credit reports is aimed at simplifying the process and saving borrowers money.

In an October 2023 timeline, FHFA, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said lenders would have the option to use bi-merge credit reports in Q1 2024, and that publication of FICO Score 10 T and VantageScore 4.0 historical data to support credit score model updates would take place in Q1 2025. Mandatory implementation of the new scoring models and retirement of the Classic FICO model was set for Q4 2025.

That timeline was published two months after four members of the House of Representatives — two Democrats and two Republicans — urged FHFA Director Sandra Thompson to stick to the timeline requiring mandatory usage of the new credit scores in 2025. That timeline, they reminded Thompson, was mandated by Congress in the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act of 2018.

“Congress knows that competition within the financial services sector benefits all,” lawmakers wrote Thompson on July 31, 2023. “Our constituents that are awaiting an opportunity to purchase a home can accept no further delay in the implementation of new credit scores in the mortgage market. Every day of delay in this process is another day that working people who pay their bills on time are unable to get a mortgage, finance a higher education, or take out a small business loan – that’s a real human cost.”

Thompson, who has led the FHFA since June 2021, plans to step down Jan. 19, and President-elect Trump has nominated private equity CEO and philanthropist Bill Pulte to be her successor — a move that’s viewed as a potential step toward privatizing Fannie and Freddie.

In addition to introducing competition, backers tout the new VantageScore 4.0 and FICO Score 10 T credit scoring models as more inclusive and accurate.

VantageScore is a joint venture of the big three nationwide consumer reporting agencies, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. VantageScore claims that implementation of VantageScore 4.0 next year will boost the eligible pool of mortgage applicants by over 2.5 million borrowers, representing $1 trillion in potential new mortgages.

Fair Isaac Corp. claims that lenders using the FICO Score 10T can boost originations by up to 5 percent without taking on additional credit risk, or continue the same volume of lending while reducing default risk and losses by up to 17 percent.

The company says it “continues to see rapid adoption of FICO Score 10 T for use in the substantial portion of the mortgage industry not subject to [Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s] FICO Score requirements.”

Cardinal Financial recently packaged the first government-issued mortgage-backed security (MBS) pool incorporating VA loans underwritten using FICO Score 10 T, and found that “the majority of borrowers received higher credit scores, allowing more favorable loan terms to be offered,” Fair Isaac Corp. said in a statement.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from Fair Isaac Corp. and Fannie Mae.

