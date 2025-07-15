A wave of experienced real estate agents is stepping out of production. What does that mean for younger agents, and how can they take advantage of the opportunity?

Real estate is changing fast, and so must you. Inman Connect San Diego is where you turn uncertainty into strategy — with real talk, real tools and the connections that matter. If you’re serious about staying ahead of the game, this is where you need to be. Register now!

Something pretty wild is happening in real estate right now, and hardly anyone’s talking about it.

We’ve all felt the ripple effects — industry shifts tied to everything from tariffs to interest rates to the price of a gallon of milk. Real estate doesn’t live in a vacuum. When the economy moves, so do we.

But under all that, there’s another significant change happening: A wave of experienced agents is slowly stepping back. Some are easing out of production. Some are exploring new ventures, and some are simply moving out of the markets. And while a few structured paths exist, there’s still no widely adopted model for what happens to the relationships they’ve spent years building.

The National Association of Realtors says 34 percent of Realtors are 60 or older. Among those, 86 percent have been in the real estate industry for six years or more. Those are significant numbers. These agents have intensely loyal client bases, and those people still need guidance. They’re not looking for a new agent; they’re looking for the same care they’ve always known.

Meanwhile, here’s a wild stat: According to Cerulli Associates, nearly $100 trillion is expected to be transferred from baby boomers and older generations by 2048, representing 81 percent of upcoming wealth transfers. That’s not just an economic shift. That’s a relationship shift. And real estate sits squarely in the middle of it.

Here’s where it gets even more interesting: 41 percent of the 28.8 million small businesses in the U.S. are owned by baby boomers. That represents a massive opportunity for those who are ready to think differently about how we build, transition and continue serving at a high level.

A massive opportunity hiding in plain sight

Let’s zoom out for a sec.

If even 10 percent of agents exit this year — and that’s a conservative estimate — that leaves thousands of loyal client relationships in a kind of limbo. Not because anyone did anything wrong, but because no one’s built a widely adopted model for what continuity looks like.

For agents looking to grow, this is gold. We’re talking about ready-made trust, warm leads and meaningful service — not just farming cold contacts or running more ads.

For agents nearing a transition, there’s also power in choosing what happens next. There’s value in that book of business, in the care you’ve poured into your clients and in crafting a future that keeps those relationships thriving — even if your role shifts. That’s value that lasts for years to come.

Not one-size-fits-all

Let’s be clear: Not everyone is walking the same path.

Some agents want out of the daily grind but still want to stay connected in small ways. Others are burnt out or shifting industries and want to exit cleanly but with dignity. And some want to co-manage — to stay in the fun parts of the biz and leave the backend to someone else.

Each of these routes is valid. And each one opens up potential for collaboration, continuity and long-term value on both sides.

For anyone wondering ‘What’s next?’

Whether you’re thinking of stepping back or stepping up, this is your moment to start asking better questions.

Who do you want to serve?

What kind of impact do you want to have?

And how can we better support each other in creating something that lasts?

Amy Stockberger is the founder and team lead of Amy Stockberger Real Estate, an indie brokerage in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Connect with Amy on Instagram.