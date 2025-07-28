As the real estate market fluctuates, agents are reassessing business strategies — especially commission structures. Since the day I opened HomeSmart’s doors, traditional brokerages have touted that 100 percent models cannot provide good support, nor stay in business. So what’s the truth behind the myth? Can 100 percent commission models really give agents the comprehensive support and tools they need?

Brokerage model bias reinforces the perception that the more you pay, the more you’re worth — and the better the resources you receive. But this “you get what you pay for” stereotype doesn’t apply to all 100 percent models — not when they’re done right. With better systems and people, agents really can have it all.

Let’s break down how our 100 percent model performs where it matters most: compensation, technology and, most importantly, personal support.

100%, not compromise

Leaner pipelines, fewer transactions and rising operational costs are reshaping how agents think about compensation. While every dollar matters in any market, it’s during slowdowns that agents must make smarter decisions.

That’s where a well-built 100 percent commission model delivers real power. It doesn’t force agents to trade strong support for higher earnings — it delivers both. By removing splits, junk fees and downline dependence, the model fuels financial resilience. Agents keep more of what they earn and gain power to reinvest those dollars where they’ll have the greatest impact — instead of watching them vanish into a traditional brokerage’s bottom line.

Tech driving efficiency, not frustration

Solid real estate technology isn’t just a nice-to-have — it’s the engine that powers business.

Since Day One, I’ve prioritized creating software solutions for “people” processes that can be automated and repeated. As much as I like humans (I am one!), people make mistakes — that’s OK. With good tech (and humans managing it), errors and repetitive tasks can be eliminated, creating efficient workflows and more productive employees. This saves time and cost.

Brokerages offering discounts for patched-together, third-party software often create more headaches than they’re worth. Today’s agents and brokers need a purpose-driven, centralized hub that maximizes transaction efficiency, enhances agent and client experiences and supports marketing and business growth.

The right 100 percent model doesn’t tack on tech. It’s built into the foundation of providing incredible support while maintaining low fees.

Live support as a rule, not an exception

While technology is absolutely necessary, it can’t replace the human touch. How many times have you called customer support and been caught in an automated loop, or been pawned off on a half-baked chatbot? This is where technology fails.

Live broker and agent service teams have become the exception, not the rule. The idea that live support is “too expensive” for 100 percent brokerages isn’t an operational truth; it’s an operational failure. To truly provide exceptional service, you need human support driven by the right processes and technology.

Brokerages like HomeSmart have demonstrated that it’s possible, and profitable, to offer personalized, dedicated support. The myth that 100 percent commission means diminished service is one that the industry should retire for good.

Reimagining possibilities, not tradeoffs

For agents weighing options in this less-than-ideal market, the takeaway is clear: full commission doesn’t mean full risk. With the right model and infrastructure, entrepreneurs can gain more control over their business and future.

For 25 years, HomeSmart has proven that giving agents the power and the platform to thrive in any market doesn’t mean cutting corners. Our structure prioritizes success and removes roadblocks to growth by reimagining the industry standard. 100 percent commission — with full service — is more than just our model, it’s a framework supporting over 25,000 agents nationwide.

The smart move isn’t necessarily a traditional one. So ask yourself: is my brokerage offering me power or just promises?

Founded in 2000 with a revolutionary 100 percent commission, full-service model, HomeSmart is a top national real estate enterprise powered by its proprietary end-to-end technology platform. HomeSmart exists to unlock the transformative power of real estate for everyone, providing integrated solutions to agents, franchise partners and, ultimately, consumers.

HomeSmart’s footprint covers over 25,000 agents across over 250 offices in 48 states.