It’s fall, and the leaves are starting to turn, which means it’s the perfect time to think about listing a home.

While spring is traditionally the peak real estate selling season, a recent survey by Realtor.com® shows the average homeowner expects it will take six to 10 months for a home to sell, from deciding to list to closing. At least 79 percent of sellers say they wish they’d listed sooner.

In other words, for anyone considering putting their home on the market next year, there’s no time to waste.

“For those looking to sell in spring 2026, fall 2025 is the right moment to begin planning,” said Susie Dempsey, a real estate agent for Corcoran specializing in Manhattan and Hamptons luxury listings. “Starting months in advance means you can address repairs, freshen up paint, update lighting and even stage thoughtfully — without scrambling.”

But why bother doing all that pre-sale prep? The reality is that the real estate market is experiencing a shift, and gone are the days when simply putting out a “for sale” sign guaranteed multiple offers.

According to Realtor.com® senior economic research analyst Hannah Jones, during the pandemic (with peak activity being 2020 to 2022), strong buyer demand vastly exceeded the supply of homes, enabling many sellers to receive quick offers with minimal preparation. That is no longer the case.

“By 2025, for-sale inventory had climbed back to late-2019 levels, homes in many areas are taking longer to sell, and prices are beginning to soften,” said Jones. “In today’s environment, sellers must be more intentional about pricing and presentation to stand out.”

With that in mind, here are some steps that savvy sellers should take today to help guarantee home-sale success as the seasons and markets change.

Steps to take now to support a smooth home sale in 2026

Respondents to the recent Realtor.com® survey widely agreed that both buyers and sellers have a smoother, more successful experience when they begin the process early.

Interview multiple real estate agents

One of the most common regrets among recent home sellers is not interviewing more real estate agents before making a decision, according to the survey.

“Your agent is your partner through one of the biggest financial and emotional transactions of your life,” said Dempsey, who added that it’s smart to interview at least two to three agents.

She also suggests asking them how they market listings, what their pricing strategy is in the current market, and whether they can share success stories with similar properties.

Check your home’s valuation

Since today’s market is tilting a bit, pricing correctly is an important part of the selling equation.

“Regardless of whether your local market favors buyers, favors sellers or remains balanced, understanding what buyers want and what they’re willing to pay, is key to a successful sale,” said Jones.

Identify any needed upgrades, refreshes or repairs

In a market where inventory is growing, presentation is everything because buyers are more selective and willing to compare homes.

That’s why small updates like refinishing floors, swapping outdated fixtures or decluttering can make a big difference.

“A knowledgeable agent can also guide you on which repairs are worth the investment — for example, replacing a roof or fixing a drainage issue might pay off, while a full kitchen remodel may not be necessary,” said Dempsey.

However, one of the biggest mistakes that sellers make is waiting until the last minute to tackle repairs. Good contractors, painters and landscapers are booked months in advance.

Staging is also critical.

“A home that looks fresh, bright, and move-in ready will always rise to the top against a backdrop of dated or tired listings,” said Dempsey.

Lock down your listing timeline

Dempsey offers the following timeline to help future sellers stay on track. Six months before listing, line up your agent and make a to-do list for repairs. Three months out, complete major updates, deep clean, and start decluttering. One month before, finalize staging and professional photography. Two weeks out, launch pre-marketing — tease the property to your agent’s network and build buzz.

“Spring is still the strongest selling season, but success comes from planning backward,” said Dempsey.

