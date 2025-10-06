As technology advances and consumer behaviors shift, understanding the latest AI developments can make all the difference for real estate brokerages striving to enable and empower their agents. Recently, our State of Real Estate Marketing report uncovered some key trends that brokerages need to be aware of to support their organizations.

1. Successful agents are adopting AI faster…

Agents with the most effective marketing strategies are nearly twice as likely to use AI tools (41 percent vs 22 percent) compared to their peers. But only 29 percent of brokerages provide AI content generation tools to their agents — a huge missed opportunity. The obvious correlation between AI adoption and marketing success should inspire brokerages to prioritize AI adoption, thereby enhancing their agents’ marketing capabilities and overall performance.

2. … But there’s a gap in AI adoption across the board

Once you take the most successful agents out of the mix, there’s a significant gap in AI adoption, with only 23 percent utilizing AI content generation tools. But the appetite is there: 34 percent say they’re hungry to grow their AI utilization. By proactively offering AI-powered content generation tools and educational resources, brokerages can close this gap and help their agents promote their brand while saving time.

3. Brokerage-provided tech is driving results

So what happens when brokerages close the gap? Success across the board. Agents with the most effective marketing strategies are significantly more likely than others to have a brokerage-provided foundation of advanced tech, including social media scheduling tools (51 percent vs 36 percent), digital advertising platforms (49 percent vs 35 percent), SMS/text marketing software (35 percent vs 27 percent) and AI-powered content generation tools (30 percent vs 22 percent).

4. Agents want to personalize their marketing but lack the tools

Personalization is a must-have in modern marketing, and it’s no different for real estate agents; 37 percent of agents say they’re missing tools that will personalize their messaging based on client behavior. This is the second-largest tech gap that agents identified, clearly pinpointing brokerages’ opportunity to help them drive engagement and conversion through AI-driven marketing personalization.

5. Brokerages need to hear their agents’ tech needs

Agents are clearly voicing their desire for (and current lack of) cutting-edge AI tools that will help them market themselves more effectively and efficiently. At the same time, an overwhelming majority of brokerages – 83 percent — say it’s important for agents to use the tools provided by the brokerage. Despite that stated importance, however, only 32 percent of brokerages consider agent satisfaction and adoption when measuring the success of their tech stack.

This demonstrates a huge mismatch between brokerages’ goals and their strategies, and highlights a significant opportunity for them to meet their agents where they want to be: Equipped with modern technology, and launching successful marketing strategies.

Taking action on opportunity

By understanding and embracing these AI trends, brokerages can empower their agents to achieve better marketing results, improve customer engagement, and stay competitive in the evolving real estate market. Investing in AI-powered content generation, personalization, and other advanced features is only the start; brokerages must also invest in the training and support it takes to help agents adopt and master these new technologies. These tools, combined with ongoing support, can quickly become a critical differentiator for agents.

Enhance your marketing efforts as a real estate brokerage or agent with the advanced tools offered by Constant Contact. Easily create content, build your client audience, and seal more deals with automated email, SMS, social media marketing, landing pages, and more. Learn more at Constant Contact.