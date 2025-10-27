domii’s® leadership believes that safety is a fundamental right and should never be a cost to anyone. That is why over 400,000 agents nationwide now have complimentary access to domii’s Criminal Background Checks free of charge, thanks to strategic partnerships with leading MLSs, Realtor Associations and Brokerages across the United States. Following the high-profile Nina Wiseman case, domii’s Board of Directors took a decisive step by making its Criminal Background Checks FREE to all agents and all organizations across the country. These checks help agents quickly and securely vet clients, ensuring safer interactions from the start.

In addition, domii’s® toolbox equips agents with other key resources like the National Do Not Call Registry, and an inclusive homeowner database featuring education, income, age, cell phone numbers, email addresses, dependents and even pets, helping them make informed and secure choices before arranging client meetings. domii® has truly created an entire ecosystem for prospecting for agents to be better prepared before they make the initial call.

domii’s® affordable lead generation platform

domii® provides daily live online leads and predictive prospects, helping agents connect with clients using digital marketing and AI. When a consumer searches for a realtor, domii instantly captures and delivers the lead. Agents choose up to five target ZIP codes, and the platform’s 300-point algorithm identifies homeowners most likely to sell in the next year. Pricing starts at $99 per month, $2.49 per lead.

Probability scoring system: Advanced analysis for smarter outreach

One of domii’s standout innovations is its elite, probability scoring system, which brings data-driven decision-making to the heart of real estate prospecting. When an agent enters a property address, domii®s proprietary algorithm instantly analyzes a wide range of factors — including current market trends, homeowner personal data, MLS data and property data for historical sales patterns within that neighborhood. The higher the probability score, the more likely that homeowner will be ready to sell.

Agent success stories: Real results with domii®

Agents across the country enjoy seeing the practical benefits of domii® in their daily business. Madison from Methuen, Massachusetts, shared that within her first week using domii, she secured a listing appointment for a million-dollar, oceanfront property in New Hampshire. Melisa, San Diego, California, just four days with domii® secured a probate listing, sold it and picked up 15 other potential clients — demonstrating how actionable domii’s data and smart tools can lead to high-value opportunities.

Similarly, John, an agent from Dallas, used domii’s lead platform to connect with three new clients in his first month. His first listing came from domii® within five days. He sold the home and picked up several buyers as well. His experience highlights how domii’s® technology and lead system not only saves time but drives real business growth and trust.

Just launched

Recently launched additional safety tools — domii Tracker™ and domii911™— enable agents to share their real-time location with emergency contacts using GPS, as well as tapping our 911 outreach button. The two features are included in our FREE Criminal Background Checks platform.

How can I try domii’s® toolbox and lead system as an agent?

Download the domii app from the Apple Store or Play Store, fill out the short membership form and enjoy a 30-day free trial using FREE Criminal, FREE Do Not Call Registry, FREE Homeowner Databases and access to domii’s algorithmic lead system. Use the promo code 30dayfreetrial. Download domii here!

How can my organization partner with domii®?

Simply schedule a 20-minute Executive-Demo-Overview with our CEO Blaise Coco to learn more about partnering with domii®. MLSs, Associations and Brokerages already offer domii® as a primary “value add” component to their Member Benefits program. Agents love it, MLSs and Associations are keeping their members informed and safe. Calendly: Schedule Executive Partnership Overview