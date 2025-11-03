There are more than enough motivated buyers and sellers ready to transact right now, Jason Waugh writes, and many are the most motivated ones we see all year.

As we near year-end, all signs suggest that 2025 existing-home sales will remain flat compared to the previous two years, hovering near the lowest residential transaction volume in three decades. However, there are eight million reasons to stay focused.

Last month, the National Association of Realtors reported a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 million existing-home sales, equating to approximately 8 million representation opportunities across the industry. The volume may be muted, but the potential remains significant.

These statements feel at odds. In times of uncertainty, the most valuable business asset is not external; it’s internal: your M.A.P.

Your M.A.P. (mindset, attitude, perspective) is what separates success and struggle. I have the privilege of working alongside a network of nearly 96,000 real estate professionals globally, and one truth stands out: Top performers are not distracted by market noise. They remain focused on actionable opportunities, build strategies grounded in data and executed with clarity.

The decisions made today and in the coming weeks will determine whether Q1 2026 begins with momentum or requires a climb to reach annual targets.

Poise in the noise

Despite the headlines of a weakening job market, stubborn inflation, affordability challenges, elevated mortgage rates and economic uncertainty, the reality is more nuanced. Eight million opportunities to serve buyers and sellers is not indicative of a dormant market. It’s a call to action for professionals who remain engaged and strategic.

I was recently watching ESPN College GameDay and Ohio State football coach, Ryan Day, described performance in big moments as requiring “poise in the noise.” That sentiment resonates with today’s real estate environment.

As we enter the final quarter of the 2025 selling season, real estate professionals must navigate persistent economic chatter, client hesitation and industry fatigue. That antidote is data. Data is fact, not speculation, and it is our most valuable currency. Understand what the numbers mean for your clients, be calm in the chaos, and act with intention.

Build your business on facts, not feelings

Let’s examine the facts. Q4 2024 emerged as the most active period of the year, not the traditional spring and summer months. What drove the shift? A decline in mortgage rates to their lowest levels of 2024 during Q3. We are witnessing a similar trend in 2025, with rates currently at their lowest point of the year and buyer activity responding accordingly.

This environment demands a shift in mindset. Your competition is not the market or other real estate professionals, it’s your own level of focus and execution. The most motivated clients are those engaging during Q4.

Buyers touring homes during Thanksgiving week are serious. Sellers maintaining show-ready homes through December are committed.

Additionally, affordability is improving: mortgage rates have stabilized at their lowest levels in some time, and wage growth is now outpacing home price appreciation. These dynamics are likely to re-engage previously sidelined buyers.

Approach this season with urgency. Leverage the many social and networking opportunities inherent to the holidays. Reconnect with your sphere of influence and revisit prospects who previously delayed action.

With mortgage rates down and new listings already having peaked, now is the time to re-engage pre-approved buyers and sellers who delisted. This Q4 window is not about lead generation alone, it’s about converting the opportunities already in front of you.

Building a sustainable Q4 game plan

Year-end often feels like a game of extremes: either relentless hustle or complete disengagement. To strike a productive balance, consider the following practical tips for Q4 and beyond without risking burnout or missing those end-of-year holiday opportunities:

1. Focus on priority management, not time management

Have you effectively prioritized the activities that create the greatest return? Focus on high-return activities: client conversations, nurturing your sphere and converting active prospects. Audit your calendar and double down on activities and engagements that drive outcomes and results.

2. Schedule recovery

Take one long weekend this quarter. This is non-negotiable. Without intentional rest, burnout is inevitable. A focus on routine and relationships ensures success, and that includes a self-care routine that gives you time for a true break. Establish a quarterly rhythm that includes one long weekend off to maintain peak performance.

3. Defend your time fiercely

Set clear boundaries. For example, when my kids were young, I established “Waugh Wednesdays.” Every Wednesday from 5-9 p.m. was blocked for family time, and the entire organization knew I was unavailable during those hours. People adapted and respected it.

The principle is simple: When you defend your priorities, you behave with greater intentionality and keep the energy needed to execute when it matters most.

Block out the noise. Focus on facts. Engage your network with consistency and purpose. There are more than enough motivated buyers and sellers ready to transact right now, and many, if not most, are the most motivated ones we see all year.

The fourth quarter offers a unique window to build momentum. This is not the finish line, but rather the starting blocks of the next calendar year.