By October, many real estate agents are ready to coast into the holidays. Amy Corr, Chief Brokerage Officer for @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, shares five strategies agents can use to win in Q4.

The fourth quarter is the time of year when many real estate agents start to clock out. By the time October rolls around, everyone is feeling drained. And whether it’s been a good year or a tough one, there’s a tendency to slow down and fall into the mindset that we’ll get back on track in January.

But the reality is, there are still 90 days left, and that can add up to a lot of business. In both 2023 and 2024, in my market area of Chicago, nearly 20 percent of total annual contracts were written in the fourth quarter. That means opportunity is wide open for agents willing to put in the work.

Win big in Q4 with a last-minute boost

If you’re a sports fan, you know anything is possible in the fourth quarter. Growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area, I loved watching the 49ers with my brothers.

I’ll never forget the 1981 NFC Championship, where Joe Montana launched a pass deep into the end zone with 58 seconds left in the game. The ball looked long until Dwight Clark leapt into the air and made “The Catch” that not only sent the 49ers to the Super Bowl, but also marked the beginning of their dynasty in the ’80s.

That play has always reminded me that the game isn’t over until the clock runs out. The same goes for real estate. No matter what kind of year you’ve had, you always have the opportunity to finish strong. Here are five ways to win in the fourth quarter and lay the foundation for early success in 2026.

1. Play with purpose

When business slows, motivation often does, too. So take a step back and remind yourself why you got into real estate in the first place. Maybe it was the joy of helping someone buy their first home or the excitement of hitting a milestone you once thought was out of reach. Or maybe it was the freedom of being your own boss. Whatever it was that got you started, let that be the fuel that keeps you going.

The beauty of this profession is that it doesn’t put a ceiling on you, so don’t put one on yourself. If you’ve already met your sales goals for the year, push yourself to dig deeper. And if you’re feeling behind, don’t count yourself out. The fourth quarter is where comebacks happen when you believe in yourself and lean into the passion that got you here.

2. Know your position

Comebacks don’t happen by chance. They come from knowing your strengths, recognizing your gaps and being intentional about your next move.

If you’re an experienced agent, your best strategy might be reconnecting with past clients and planting the seed for referrals.

If you’re an up-and-comer, your approach might be more focused on education, whether you sign up for a training class with your brokerage or seek out a mentor. Wherever you are in your career, there are always ways to level up. The key is owning your position on the field and running the plays that give you the best shot at winning.

3. Practice for game day

Athletes know a great playbook is only part of the game. It’s the hours of practice that turn strategy into results.

In real estate, the agents who keep sharpening their skills are the ones who excel when the pressure is on. That might mean fine-tuning your listing presentation by role-playing with a colleague or studying market data so you know your numbers inside and out. The more you treat your business like a craft, the more confident and prepared you’ll be when the stakes are high.

4. Lean on your fans

At the end of the game, when everyone is tired, athletes feed off the energy of the crowd. As agents, we should also surround ourselves with people who want to see us win — even if it means taking a timeout to reset and recharge.

Go out to dinner with friends

Take a weekend trip with family

Grab coffee with a past client

These moments of connection can be the difference between fading out and finishing like a champion.

5. Prep for next season

Just as athletes spend the offseason analyzing their performance, recovering and preparing for the season ahead, agents should approach the fourth quarter the same way.

Review your wins and losses to identify your areas of focus for next year, then turn that insight into action. Work on your business plan, look at your pipeline, and set clear goals and targets that will hold you accountable.

At the same time, it’s important to rebuild your energy and drive for the next selling season. The year is long and we’re all tired by now, so allow yourself to refuel. Be intentional about carving out time to fill your cup, focusing on your own home, your friends and your family. After all, why work so hard for success if we can’t enjoy it with the people we do it for?

Amy Corr is Chief Brokerage Officer for @properties Christie’s International Real Estate.