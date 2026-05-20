What’s really happening behind the scenes at Redfin, Rocket and the growing battle over private listings?

In this episode of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, Joe Rath, Head of Industry Relations at Rocket and a longtime Redfin leader, has one of the most candid conversations yet about where the industry is heading next with hosts Keith Robinson and James Dwiggins.

Rath pulls back the curtain on the Rocket + Redfin acquisition, the real strategy behind “coming soon” listings, the Compass partnership and why the future of real estate may look very different from what most agents expect.

The discussion dives into MLS policy, private inventory, consumer behavior, seller psychology, and the tension between technology ecosystems and trusted agent relationships. Robinson pushes back hard on the idea that platforms matter more than people, while Rath explains why the industry is evolving toward a more flexible consumer experience.

They also unpack Glenn Kelman’s leadership style, the future of hyperlocal agents and why some of the biggest industry shifts are already happening quietly behind the scenes.

If you want the inside story on what’s really coming next in real estate, don’t miss this one.

Highlights

Rath explains how Redfin evolved from an industry disruptor into a central player in one of the biggest mergers the industry has seen in years. But the real conversation begins when the group dives into what’s “really coming soon,” including private listings, seller-controlled marketing strategies, MLS tensions, and how companies like Redfin, Rocket, Compass, Zillow, and Realtor.com are reshaping the flow of inventory.

The discussion becomes a direct debate about the future of the industry:

Will technology platforms dominate?

Are agents still the center of the transaction?

Is the MLS losing control?

And what does the consumer actually want?

Robinson argues that trust and relationships still drive every major housing decision, while Rath explains why the industry is moving toward a more flexible, consumer-driven ecosystem.

This is one of the most honest and revealing conversations yet about where real estate is heading and who may control it next.

Connect with Joe Rath on LinkedIn.

Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered is now exclusively on Inman. Tune in for agent- and team-focused content on Mondays and leadership interviews on Wednesdays each week. Listen on Apple or Spotify.

James Dwiggins is the Co-CEO of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Keith Robinson is the Co-CEO of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Follow Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered Podcast on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook or TikTok, and subscribe to their YouTube Channel.