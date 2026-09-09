Sidekick launches Radar, an AI tool that mines clients’ inboxes and public Instagram posts for signs it’s time to reach out.

Sidekick, a San Francisco-based proptech company that offers an AI teammate for real estate agents, has launched Radar. The new tool scans an agent’s inbox and clients’ public social media profiles for life events, then turns them into outreach prompts.

The launch, which the company opened nationwide with a five-day free trial covering up to 100 actively researched contacts, targets an issue most agents will recognize. A handful of active buyers and sellers get consistent attention, but the hundreds or thousands of other contacts in a CRM tend to go quiet until they resurface as a lost referral.

Radar works off two inputs. Connected to a real estate agent’s inbox, it reads incoming emails for buying or selling intent, such as a prospect mentioning a target neighborhood or budget, and automatically segments and stages them. 

Separately, for any client with a public LinkedIn or Instagram profile, it monitors posts for what the company calls relocation clues, job changes, family milestones and neighborhood questions. Then it scores them and drafts a reason to reach out.

“Unless you see the post, another agent may get the conversation first,” Sidekick’s website says.

Michael Martin, Sidekick’s co-founder and CEO, described how Radar works in an interview with Inman

Michael Martin

Michael Martin

Martin said the system runs on a data model built around several hundred distinct signal types, cross-referenced with public MLS and other data sources. Radar currently monitors 38 of Martin’s own contacts every 48 hours.

“There are explicit signals that people are putting out, in which case it’s a helpful way to track them and make sure you don’t miss it,” Martin said. “But then there’s everything else that people are putting out into the ether.”

That second category is more speculative. An Instagram post about a new baby scores high as a reason to reach out, while a vacation photo might just be a low-pressure icebreaker. 

Sidekick frames the monitoring as public-signal-only and agent-controlled. Martin implicitly acknowledges that automated scraping of clients’ personal social media accounts, even from public profiles, can read as invasive if it’s not handled carefully.

Radar arrives as Sidekick, which Martin said built its original AI assistant the same day OpenAI released GPTs in late 2023, pushes further from a data-lookup tool into what he called “top-of-funnel, business development” territory.

Martin said the company is also developing a second, unnamed product for deep document review, including contract analysis pulled from an agent or brokerage.

Email Nick Pipitone

productivity
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×