Sidekick launches Radar, an AI tool that mines clients’ inboxes and public Instagram posts for signs it’s time to reach out.

Sidekick, a San Francisco-based proptech company that offers an AI teammate for real estate agents, has launched Radar. The new tool scans an agent’s inbox and clients’ public social media profiles for life events, then turns them into outreach prompts.

The launch, which the company opened nationwide with a five-day free trial covering up to 100 actively researched contacts, targets an issue most agents will recognize. A handful of active buyers and sellers get consistent attention, but the hundreds or thousands of other contacts in a CRM tend to go quiet until they resurface as a lost referral.

Radar works off two inputs. Connected to a real estate agent’s inbox, it reads incoming emails for buying or selling intent, such as a prospect mentioning a target neighborhood or budget, and automatically segments and stages them.

Separately, for any client with a public LinkedIn or Instagram profile, it monitors posts for what the company calls relocation clues, job changes, family milestones and neighborhood questions. Then it scores them and drafts a reason to reach out.

“Unless you see the post, another agent may get the conversation first,” Sidekick’s website says.

Michael Martin, Sidekick’s co-founder and CEO, described how Radar works in an interview with Inman.

Martin said the system runs on a data model built around several hundred distinct signal types, cross-referenced with public MLS and other data sources. Radar currently monitors 38 of Martin’s own contacts every 48 hours.

“There are explicit signals that people are putting out, in which case it’s a helpful way to track them and make sure you don’t miss it,” Martin said. “But then there’s everything else that people are putting out into the ether.”

That second category is more speculative. An Instagram post about a new baby scores high as a reason to reach out, while a vacation photo might just be a low-pressure icebreaker.

Sidekick frames the monitoring as public-signal-only and agent-controlled. Martin implicitly acknowledges that automated scraping of clients’ personal social media accounts, even from public profiles, can read as invasive if it’s not handled carefully.

Radar arrives as Sidekick, which Martin said built its original AI assistant the same day OpenAI released GPTs in late 2023, pushes further from a data-lookup tool into what he called “top-of-funnel, business development” territory.

Martin said the company is also developing a second, unnamed product for deep document review, including contract analysis pulled from an agent or brokerage.

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