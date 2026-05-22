Windermere’s Principal Economist Jeff Tucker looks at how political and financial upheaval are shaping the real estate market.

The first number to know this month: $108. That is the current price of a barrel of oil as of May 19, and it is still dramatically elevated from its price range below $60 before the U.S. launched a war on Iran this year.

In fact, despite several tantalizing hints of the end of the hostilities tying up the Strait of Hormuz, prices have been over $85 a barrel pretty consistently for over two months now. As long as the flow of oil is constricted, those price pressures will stay elevated.

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The second number to know this month: 3.8 percent. That is the year-over-year change in the Consumer Price Index, representing a sharp acceleration of inflation from the 2.4 percent pace as recently as February. It reflects the higher costs of energy rippling through supply chains, and now inevitably raising prices for consumer products and services.

Moreover, the producer price index also just jumped sharply to a 6 percent year-over-year gain, well above the consensus forecast, which is a good indicator of even more pain coming for consumers.

10-year Treasury bonds and more than 1M active listings

Higher inflation also tends to feed into the interest rates on bonds, and this spring has been no exception: now the 10-year Treasury bond is yielding around 4.6 percent after dipping just under 4 percent on the eve of the Iran war.

And we know higher Treasury yields usually mean: higher mortgage rates. After some volatility and false starts downward last month, mortgage rates have surged up even further in mid-May, approaching 6.75 percent, according to Mortgage News Daily. That will help to dampen homebuyer demand in the spring buying season, which is in full swing.

Speaking of the housing market, we saw just over 1 million active listings at the end of April — about 60,000 more than this time in 2020, and 40,000 more than this time last year.

That year-over-year growth rate of just under 5 percent helps continue a trend of decelerating inventory growth, as the market looks more and more balanced this year — with neither a glut of home listings building up nor a frenzied shortage condition, at least on average across the country.

Pending home sales were also basically flat from this time last year, but if mortgage rates stay above 6.5 percent, I expect the months of May and June will look weaker than the same time last year. Once again, that means the forecast depends on whether durable peace can take hold and whether oil begins to flow again in the Middle East.