Savings and wealth-building aren’t the same skill, Certified Financial Professional Amanda Neely writes. Here’s a five-step way to tell which one you’re actually doing.

Most investing advice starts with a number: get $10,000 saved, then start to invest. Hit six months of expenses, then invest. Pay off your car loan, then invest.

For a real estate agent living on commission, a fixed number is the wrong test: A strong month can hand you that number overnight, and a slow one can take it right back before you’ve made a single trade. What actually signals you’re ready is a sequence most agents never hear about.

How to know you’re ready to start investing

1. Stop treating ‘How much should I have saved?’ like a single number

A round dollar figure feels like progress you can measure, which is exactly why it’s tempting and exactly why it’s the wrong milestone. Your income doesn’t move in a straight line, so a number you hit in a great quarter can vanish in a slow one, and you’re left guessing all over again whether you’re “ready.”

The better question is whether the structure underneath that number would survive your worst three months, not just your best one.

2. Build a reserve you don’t have to think about, not just one you can point to

Look at your three slowest months on record and average them out. That’s your real baseline: the number your income has to clear before anything extra is left to invest. Once you know it, the next milestone is a felt one: Can you get through a slow season without opening your bank app every morning to check?

Some advisors call this a “Sleep Well At Night” reserve for a reason: the test is how much anxiety you experience, not what the balance says. Three to six months of your baseline, sitting somewhere boring and liquid, might get you there. For someone with variable income, it’s often more.

But doesn’t waiting cost you the growth?

The math is real: Money invested at age 25 has decades longer to grow than money invested at 35. But that math assumes something most compound-interest arguments skip over: that the money stays invested the whole time. Compounding doesn’t care what account it happens in. It cares about years left undisturbed.

For someone on commission, one of the biggest threats to your returns isn’t the year you spent building a reserve. It’s often the year you didn’t, and a slow month forced you to sell into a down market to cover a mortgage payment or payroll.

Morningstar’s own research bears this out: Over the decade ending in 2025, the average dollar invested in U.S. stock funds earned 8.7 percent a year while the funds themselves returned 9.9 percent, a gap Morningstar attributes entirely to the timing and size of investors’ own trades, buying and selling at exactly the wrong moments.

Build the floor first, and your invested dollars get a real shot at compounding for decades without you having to interrupt them. Skip it, and you might start five years earlier, but you’re also more likely to get forced out at least once along the way. Compound interest rewards years without interruption. Not who got there first.

3. Put a floor under the reserve before you add a ceiling

Most advice skips straight from “build an emergency fund” to “open a brokerage account,” as if there’s nothing in between. There is a liquid asset with a contractual increase. It grows even in a bad year, and you can access it without asking a bank’s permission or paying a penalty first.

A cash-value whole life policy, designed correctly, is one way to do this. Once your reserve is buffered by something like it, market volatility stacked on top doesn’t have to threaten your ability to cover next month’s mortgage or make payroll if you have staff. Stabilize, then buffer, then grow. Not the other way around.

4. Expect the milestones to stack, not line up one at a time

My husband Brandon and I paid off our student loans two and a half years after we put this kind of structure in place, not because we cut deeper, but because the same system that was funneling our income into the right buckets was also funneling any income growth straight at the debt, without a white-knuckle budget every month.

Two years after that, inside the same 12 months, a flood hit our business, we sold that business we’d spent years building, became parents and bought our first home. None of those milestones waited politely for the one before it to finish.

If we’d been holding out for a single clean signal (now I have enough, now I can start building), we’d still be holding out. The important thing is to take action, and get ready for the good and the bad. As the Scouts say, “Be prepared.”

5. Only then, make your 1st market move, and make it a deliberate one

The agents who get burned by a hot stock tip or a “everyone’s buying this” pitch almost always skip straight from zero to speculation, because nobody told them there were three steps in between. Once your floor actually exists, your first market dollar can afford to be patient. It’s not standing between you and rent, so it doesn’t have to perform on anyone’s schedule but your own.

Savings protects what you’ve already built. That’s what makes investing something you can do on purpose instead of out of anxiety. Get the order backward, and what looks like investing is actually gambling with your safety net.

Money Matters Month is here. All September, Inman is focused on the financial side of real estate — the part nobody teaches you when you get your license. How to budget through lean times, protect your profits when business is good and find new ways to grow your bottom line no matter what the market is doing.

Amanda Neely is a Certified Financial Planner and the CEO of Counterflow. Connect with her on LinkedIn and Substack.