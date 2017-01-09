Markets & EconomyMortgage

FHA opens door to homeownership for more borrowers

FHA says premium cut will save FHA borrowers $500 a year on average
Published 25 min ago
Teke Wiggin
by Staff Writer
  • The FHA will reduce the annual mortgage insurance premium most FHA borrowers pay by a quarter of a percentage point starting January 27.

Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot

Low- to moderate-income homebuyers will get a boost in 2017, with the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) set to cut mortgage insurance premiums later this month. The move will “will mean a whole lot more responsible borrowers are suddenly eligible to purchase a home through FHA,” said National Association of Realtors President William E. Brown in a statement ...

Article image credited to Seksun Guntanid / Shutterstock.com

Comments