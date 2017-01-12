Daily market update: January 12, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Attom Data Solutions Year-End 2016 Foreclosure Market Report:
- Foreclosure filings (default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions) were reported on 933,045 U.S. properties in 2016.
- This is down 14 percent from 2015 to the lowest level since 2006, when there were 717,522 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings.
- The report also shows that 0.70 percent of all U.S. housing units had at least one foreclosure filing in 2016, the lowest annual foreclosure rate nationwide since 2006.
Mortgage rates:
Home equity rates:
Most recent market news:
Mortgage Banker’s Association’s Weekly Applications Survey:
- Mortgage applications increased 5.8 percent from one week earlier for the week ending January 6, 2017.
- The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 51.2 percent of total applications from 52.2 percent the previous week.
- The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances decreased to 4.32 percent from 4.39 percent.
Email market reports to press@inman.com.
Comments