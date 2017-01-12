Many homebuyers swear by their agent and will never use anyone else. They happily recommend them to friends and keep in touch. But what goes into building that kind of relationship?

The bedrock of any relationship is trust. Building trust with a homebuyer starts when they are simply a prospect.

By keeping buyers updated, preparing them for each step and prioritizing their goals, you can successfully build a trove of trusting clients.

Keep them updated

While this may sound like a given, numerous homebuyers have dumped their agent for lack of communication.

The buyers may even have personally liked their original agent, but broken communication is simply a no-go. Remember that the homebuying process is unfamiliar territory to most clients.

One of the best ways to alleviate fear and build trust is simply to tell the client what is going on.

Even if the news isn’t exactly great, letting them know what’s going on with their house and their money goes a long way and is better than leaving them in the dark.

Prepare them for each step of the process

“It’s a process,” as college football coach Nick Saban is fond of saying. Your buyer should also be aware that purchasing a home isn’t just a matter of writing a check — it’s an extensive course of events designed to protect them.

An uninformed client may see the various steps such as escrow and title insurance as wasteful or unneeded services. Helping them understand why these things are necessary also makes for a happy and trusting client.

The closing process can be stressful and should also be thoroughly explained.

Keep their big picture in mind

Lastly, prioritize their goals, not just yours.

Even though it’s tempting to show buyers a listing outside their price and geographic preferences, when you know they’ll love it, the buyers may not appreciate it.

Show them homes mostly within the parameters of what they are looking for to build trust and let them see that you understand their housing desires.

Once that confidence is in place, homebuyers will be much more open when you show them an atypical listing.

By taking advantage of these tips, you can build trust with even the most skeptical clients. Make sure they know that you are there to serve them. Be ready to answer questions, keep them prepared and focus on their big picture.

Morris Lilienthal is a shareholder with the personal injury law firm Martinson & Beason, P.C.

Email Morris Lilienthal