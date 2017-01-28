Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown, in chronological order.

January 19

Compass announced that Trevor Moore has joined the brokerage, bringing the Leo Pareja business along with him. “We are thrilled for Trevor to acquire Leo Pareja’s business and we are very pleased for Trevor and his team to be joining Compass. We are working to create the best agent experience in the market, and agents of Trevor’s caliber joining Compass is a great validation of that,” said Jesse Sander, regional vice president of Compass, in a statement.

This week’s new hires

January 23

Monument Real Estate Services, an asset and property manager, announced that Gregory J. Lozinak has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. “Greg has been an instrumental leader since joining Monument Real Estate Services last year, and under his leadership we have seen tremendous growth as we continued to expand our property management portfolio across the country,” said Stuart Zook, the former CEO and current CIO. “He has distinguished himself during his tenure, significantly increasing efficiencies and enhancing processes, and it is with great enthusiasm that we move the firm forward with Greg as CEO and continue our track record for delivering quality living environments and operational excellence in the multifamily communities we serve.”

Legacy Partners, a privately owned national real estate firm, announced that Dawn Mills has been promoted to regional manager and Tom Gibbons has been hired as a district property manager. “Dawn Mills and Tom Gibbons each bring honed skill sets and experience to Legacy Partners,” said J. Scott Morrison, Senior Vice President at Legacy Partners, in statement.

PrivatePlus Mortgage, a division of National Bank of Commerce, named Dixon Sewell as its Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, with responsibility for Georgia mortgage operations. “Dixon’s extensive skillset and experience are a natural addition to our continuously growing business,” said Dan Smith, President of PrivatePlus, in a statement. “His expertise in leadership, sales, operations and strategic financial decision making will play a crucial role in helping to manage and grow the services we offer to our clients.”

Colette Stevenson is the new CEO of the Hilton Head Island MLS. “Colette has been an instrumental part of this organization for years and had already begun performing many of the roles a CEO must play,” said former CEO Yvette Acuff in a statement. “I had been at the helm of HHIMLS since it started 40 years ago, so it’s comforting to know I’m leaving it in more than capable hands.”

January 24

Alain Pinel Realtors (APR) announced Jim Pojda, the company’s South Bayregional director for career development since 2010, will now serve as vice president, regional director of career development. “Today’s announcement regarding Jim’s promotion is another part of our growth strategy for 2017,” said Paul Hulme, president, founder and CEO of APR, in a statement. “Jim’s diverse experience in sales, marketing, technology, mentorship and training has served us well as we’ve brought in new agents, and I know he’ll do an outstanding job for us in his new, expanded role.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties announced that PJ Louis has joined the company as vice president, director of business development, to lead its expansion into the Massachusetts marketplace. “We are thrilled that PJ has joined our ever-expanding team,” said Candace Adams, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, Westchester and New York Properties, in a statement. “He will greatly contribute to our growth in the Massachusetts marketplace.”

Douglas Elliman Real Estate announced that one of Los Angeles’s top real estate teams, led by Jeeb O’Reilly and Stefani Stolper, has joined the firm’s California brokerage, headquartered in Beverly Hills. “We’re excited to welcome this team to our Beverly Hills practice — some returning and some joining us for the first time,” added Stephen Kotler, chief revenue officer of Douglas Elliman, in a statement. “Their solid track record in the market, in addition to their divese collective experience serving high-profile clientele, make them great additions to our roster of talented and hardworking agents.”

