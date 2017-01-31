SRE Matrix launches national website and referral network

SRE Matrix -- a hybrid brokerage that’s secured more than $200 million in funding from a billionaire investor -- has launched a nationwide property search site, with plans to feed leads to more than a hundred partner brokerages around the country ...
- SRE Matrix, a hybrid brokerage that has raised $200 million in funding, has launched a nationwide property search site.
- The brokerage will feed leads generated through its website and listing portal advertising to more than 100 partner brokerages in markets throughout the country.
- Partner brokerages will use SRE's Matrix low-fee business model and technology to service leads from SRE Matrix.
Get Inman via Facebook Messenger
Our top headlines delivered once a day.
by CareyBot
Comments