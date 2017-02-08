Catch Inman’s live stream of 2 CRS Sell-a-bration sessions

The Council of Residential Specialists (CRS) is gearing up for its annual Sell-a-bration event at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Feb. 9 through 10, 2017. Inman will be live streaming two sessions from the conference for Select members.

This year’s theme, “All About Real Business,” will be threaded into 28 different educational sessions presented by top producers and educators in the real estate industry and focuses on four key learning tracks:

Systems

Business planning and leadership

Marketing

Performance and development

The annual conference will feature Pulitzer Prize winner Jon Meacham and Inman News founder and publisher Brad Inman as keynoters.

The live stream sessions will include:

Shifting from Realtor to CEO of Your Business

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 | 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. MST

Moderator: Debbie Yost

Panelists: Seth Dailey, Orly Steinberg, Raejean Christopher, Julie Paez

Exceptional service propels real estate professionals’ business forward as agents attract more clients. As Realtors become busier and busier, they often decide to build a team.

But at this crossroads, they frequently hire the wrong people, are poor trainers and fail to deliver realistic expectations; as a result, many fail to build successful businesses beyond their own production.

To build a true real estate business with value past the individual sales level, a team leader must learn to become an effective CEO.

This session offers the perspective of five CEO leaders who have created successful businesses. These panelists will explore the key areas of focus for an effective CEO in real estate.

Watch here

Nurturing Your Network to Feed Your Business

Friday Feb. 10, 2017 | 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. MST

Presenter: Kimberly Cameron, agent, CRS

Agents love to talk about nurturing their client base and building a business on referrals, but it’s not always clear how to get from point A (the client) to point B (the referral).

In this session, agent Kim Cameron, CRS, goes deep into how to nurture these relationships, down to the details of preparing a client event, following up post-event and reliably reaping business from these activities.

She shares systems for making weekly connections via social media, handwritten notes and face-to-face exchanges with your client base. Learn to grow what you have — it’s easier than chasing shiny new leads that don’t know you.

Watch here

Facebook Live streaming

And finally, catch Brad Inman Friday morning before his keynote on Facebook LIVE on the CRS Facebook page.

Friday, Feb. 10 | 7:15 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. MST

Founder and publisher of Inman News Brad Inman talks with Holli Woodward, CRS regional vice president, about what top Realtors are doing in their business, and what sets them apart.

Watch the CRS Facebook LIVE here

About CRS

The Council of Residential Specialists is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of Realtors. CRS is comprised of over 32,000 Realtor members and supports them with training and education, events, mentoring and networking opportunities.

It also awards the CRS Designation to experienced Realtors who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate.

