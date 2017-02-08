Technology

Why I won't use a chatbot on my real estate website

The one I tested couldn't answer any of my questions
Bryn Kaufman
  When real estate bots only serve as an automated contact form, it could turn leads off and cause agents to lose business.

There has been a lot of talk about chatbots lately, so I tested one that came highly recommended.

What I found was that the chatbot could not answer any of my questions, and instead tried to push me to leave my contact information so a human could call me back.

Essentially, it served as an automated contact form.

What really bothered me, though, was that users might think they are chatting with a real person. Then, they might wonder why that person is so rude and ignoring all their questions.

Is this really the first impression we want to give a buyer or seller?

A user would most likely just disconnect and go somewhere else for the answer.

One way to prevent this is to be upfront — make it clear that users are chatting with a bot, and not a human. This way, they will understand why all their questions are being ignored.

Real estate is a complex business, and there are many different questions buyers and sellers have.

To try to cover them all with a chatbot is not doable at this time.

With a large commission on the line, each lead could be worth thousands, and we really do not want to risk turning off our next buyer or seller with a rude chatbot.

At my office, we currently have a real chat person available using Olark.com, and we do get some leads from chatting. However, our agent is never rude and always answers the questions.

This is why I won’t use a chatbot on my website at this time.

Bryn Kaufman is the creator and principal broker of OahuRe.com. You can follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

