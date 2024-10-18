FootFallz is a mobile-first application that fastens the listing agent to their title rep and mortgage partners and marries productivity with new business generation.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

FootFallz is a real estate sales and marketing application.

Platforms: iOS

Ideal for: Listing agents, sellers

Top selling points:

Open house marketing suite

Title rep integration

Neighborhood Reach tool

Collaboration with all deal stakeholders

Showing scheduler with buyer agency agreement

Top concerns:

FootFallz is a big app trying to do a lot of things that a lot of other apps offer, but its vertical integration of those functions makes it worth a look.

What you should know

FootFallz is a mobile-first application that aims to keep transaction parties working together. It’s a general business app first, not far from solutions like ListedKit, Mosaik and Trackxi, that marry productivity with new business generation.

FootFallz is a little more traditional in its approach, though, meaning it’s more agent-inward than consumer-facing, wanting to help agents do faster the things they already do, such as promoting and holding open houses, connecting mortgage and title reps with sellers, sending follow-up campaigns, and reaching out to prospects. It calls itself an “all-in-one app,” if that helps.

FootFallz fastens the listing agent to their title rep and mortgage partners and relies on the former to offer data on leads and listings. It does a decent job of keeping the seller informed as to how their home is performing after events like open houses and showings, and there’s a net proceeds sheet that’s generated after an offer is submitted to help sellers understand where each buyer is positioned.

The fact I needed to see this application demonstrated twice was more a component of the team still learning how to present it than its nature as a feature-heavy mobile experience. I initially thought the latter, that there was too much here for an agent to make sense of it all. And for new agents, that’s true.

FootFallz is best for agents who have had a couple of good years and want to sustain that momentum. It does a lot, and a lot of it is good. Like so many software solutions that I see, though, it isn’t filling any specific niche — nothing we haven’t seen before — but that doesn’t mean it’s not good software.

It is well built, and its UI feels familiar without being tired or neglected. The user can pick it up quickly and get things done before they realize it. For those who need longer to adopt, though, or occasional support, FootFallz has a robust learning hub with roleplaying, flashcards and other adoption assistance resources.

I say this a lot about applications like FootFallz: It’s OK to provide the industry with another software option as long as it’s not a lazy attempt. This is not the case here, as FootFallz does offer the market some sharp value-adds and a nicely orchestrated mobile experience.

I admire the app’s commitment to door-knocking, for example. Some agents still do it, so why not use FootFallz to understand better whose door you’re knocking on?

There’s also a GPS-tagging function for open house and new listing signage. Plant your open house sign, tag it in the app, and then move on to the next high-traffic corner. This means you can mark your spots and, I argue, place them at greater distances.

It’s also very helpful if you need to send someone else to pick them up or create benchmarks for which open houses had better traffic. Where you put the signs counts.

For those who do incentives at open houses, FootFallz has a digital raffle component that can be fun for visitors.

The app’s Neighborhood Reach module encapsulates locally curated lead lists gleaned from partner title rep data. It enables the user to find a suitable lead’s address, stop by and then quickly record the interaction. I think it’s a great way to market for a nearby open house, another business function FootFallz addresses.

The Open House tools include a digital sign-in sheet with automated feedback solicitation, pre-built marketing assets, a mortgage option playsheet for buyers and a report on activity to provide the seller. They work together nicely, and to reiterate, it’s nice to have it part of something more, even though the players in this space — CurbHero, Spacio, etc. — nicely integrate with common CRMs.

Your title rep has a bigger role in FootFallz than they might in other applications. It’s a smart decision given how much information they have access to and how often deals get tripped up once they’re involved. Point being: The earlier the title rep is integrated into the deal, the sooner hurdles can be cleared.

FootFallz is well put together, meaning its functions are relatable and cohesive. It’s designed to be an everyday productivity support system. I worry, too, about the team’s willingness to stick to its “all-in-one” approach, though. I think a lot of feedback was collected from its internal circle or agents they know because I got the sense its user experience was designed around how the founders work, maybe with the assumption all agents go about their business in the same way.

If you don’t door knock, can you still use this app? Of course.

If you have a solid data source for owners and listings, like Revaluate, RealReports, Fello or Land id, can you still use FootFallz? Yes.

If you use existing open house applications for open houses, is FootFallz for you? Possibly.

See where I’m headed? Like I said, there is real benefit to FootFallz’s accumulation of these needs and for those wanting to cut down on the number of logins they need to manage, this is a solid option. I think it needs to work on positioning, finding some tighter niches to target and not being so quick to try to solve every agent’s frustration.

If you give it a shot, let me know if I’m on track.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.