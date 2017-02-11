Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown, in chronological order.

This week’s new hires

February 7

Buyer’s Edge in Bethesda, Maryland, announced that Valerie Winebrenner has been promoted to Vice President. “I am thrilled for Buyer’s Edge and for the Washington DC Real Estate community to have Valerie accept the position as Vice President,” said Stephen Carpenter-Israel, President of Buyer’s Edge, in a statement. “Her twenty plus years of exclusively representing home buyers and heartfelt dedication to the consumer is extraordinary.”

February 8

LRES, a real estate services company providing valuations, REO asset management, HOA and technology solutions, announced Paul Bush has been promoted to its vice president of technology. “We are confident Paul is the right fit for this role as he brings with him a proven track record of implementing standardized processes and improving overall business functionality and success,” said Clyde Prestowitz, CTO of LRES, in a statement.

February 9

Radian Group, which provides private mortgage insurance and risk management solutions for real estate, announced that Richard G. Thornberry has been appointed chief executive officer and a member of the company’s Board of Directors, effective March 6, 2017. “Following an extensive search process, the Board of Directors is excited to welcome Rick as our new CEO,” said Herb Wender , Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, in a statement. “We knew we had big shoes to fill, and Rick emerged as our top candidate due to his leadership and experience in the mortgage finance industry.”

February 10

Quicken Loans announced the promotion of three members of the company’s senior leadership team, effective immediately. CEO Bill Emerson will transition to the role of Vice Chairman of Rock Holdings, Quicken Loans’ parent company. Jay Farner, President and Chief Marketing Officer, has been named the new CEO of the company. Bob Walters, Quicken Loans’ Chief Economist, will now serve as President and Chief Operating Officer. “For nearly all of Quicken Loans’ 31 year history, Bill, Jay and Bob have been at the forefront, driving our strategy and culture,” said Dan Gilbert, Chairman and Founder of Quicken Loans, in a statement. “Their passion and absolute dedication to growing our team members has been instrumental in our company becoming the leader in technology, innovation and client service.”

Send hiring updates to press@inman.com.