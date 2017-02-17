Daily market update: February 17, 2017

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Mortgage rates:
Home equity rates:
Most recent market news:
Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey:
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgages (FRM) averaged 4.15 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending Feb. 16, 2017.
- This is down from last week when it averaged 4.17 percent.
- A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.65 percent.
Ellie Mae’s Origination Insights Report for January 2017:
- Closing time for all loans increased slightly in January to 51 days.
- The average 30-year rate for all loans increased to 4.31 in January, up from 4.05 in December.
- 69 percent of all closed loans had FICO scores over 700.
U.S. Census Bureau/U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s New Residential Construction for January 2017:
- Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,285,000, 4.6 percent above the revised December rate of 1,228,000 and 8.2 percent above the January 2016 rate of 1,188,000.
- Privately-owned housing starts in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,246,000, 2.6 percent below the revised December estimate of 1,279,000, but 10.5 percent above the January 2016 rate of 1,128,000.
- Privately-owned housing completions in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,047,000, 5.6 percent below the revised December estimate of 1,109,000 and 0.9 percent below the January 2016 rate of 1,056,000.
