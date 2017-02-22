AgentMarketing

Why price shouldn’t take priority in your real estate technology decisions

Cost is too often used as an excuse to not invest in marketing or technology
Published 1 min ago
Craig C. Rowe
by Staff Writer
  • Marketing should be looked at as an investment, not an expenditure.
  • Always measure return alongside cost when analyzing marketing and technology products.
  • Traditional commission structures can make it hard for real estate agents to make long-term budget plans.

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.A real estate agent here in Truckee, California, asked what I charge to write website content and listing copy.I told her, and she said flatly, "That's too expensive."At no point did she inquire more about my background, ask why I charge what I do, or even attempt to negotiate. She merely hung up.Last week, I received a press release about a software product that asserted, as its opening argument, that it provides agents a great alternative to "expensive" advertising campaigns.There's that word again:Expensive.Does the real estate industry worry too much about things being expensive? Tools of the trade Being a high-producing real estate agent means knowing how to run a business. Actually, you are the business.If you're relatively new to real estate, my advice is to become acquainted with the word "expensive," because nothing about runn...

Article image credited to Champion studio / Shutterstock

Comments