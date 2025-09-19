A homebuyer represented by the law firm involved in the Moehrl commission lawsuit is targeting Zillow in a new class-action case that alleges the listing portal has used “deceptive and illegal” practices to inflate homebuyer costs.

In the complaint, attorneys from Hagens Berman and Cohen Milstein allege that Zillow inflated costs to homebuyers through the Zillow Flex referral program, which imposes up to a 40 percent charge to agents who successfully close a transaction after a lead generated through the platform.

“When potential buyers are on Zillow’s website, Zillow tricks them into signing up with a Zillow agent,” the complaint states. “If the agent is part of Zillow’s ‘Flex’ program, Zillow gets 40 percent of the agent’s commission — a payment on the back end that is undisclosed to all parties involved.”

The complaint also notes that the bright blue button on Zillow listings that says “Contact Agent” deceptively directs buyers to a Flex agent, not the listing agent as consumers would expect.

Neither Zillow nor the law firm that filed the suit immediately responded to Inman’s request for comment Friday. News of the suit was first reported by Real Estate News.

Plaintiffs in the class-action suit are demanding a trial jury.

Developing …

Read the full complaint here: 

Zillow
