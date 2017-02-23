The most successful venture capital-funded brokerages tend to shed some experimental business practices for more traditional techniques, while retaining a core focus on innovative technology.TripleMint fits this model to a T.The New York City-based brokerage recently closed a $4.5 million Series A funding round after three years of tinkering.Co-founders of triplemint, Philip Lang (l) and David Walkr (r) 'Immense' growth in 2016 In April 2015, TripleMint told Inman it was on pace to close 1,200 transactions in 2015, after growing revenue by 500 percent from 2013 to 2014.TripleMint doubled its agent count to 55 and grew "immensely" in 2016, though CEO David Walker declined to provide specific numbers. The company plans to expand to "key metropolitan markets" in the future, but TripleMint spokesman Jesse Kent wouldn't name any candidates.TripleMint, which has raised a total of $7 million to date, uses a powerful listing search website and proprietary mark...
- TripleMint uses a powerful listing search website and marketing platform to feed leads to its agents, which the startup pays based on commission and customer satisfaction.
- The company has adopted some traditional brokerage business practices while retaining a core focus on technology.
- It plans to expand out of New York City, having raised a total of $7 million to date.
Comments