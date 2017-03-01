Reposted with permission — show notes and credits available here.

On her regular rundown of the strange stories that can happen in real estate, Leigh Brown welcomes Canadian real estate agent Tony Iacoviello, who hails (more specifically) from Toronto and has heaps of tales about nudist clients — believe it or not. Hear “The Geeky Agent” discuss this most unusual niche.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

