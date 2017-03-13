Reposted with permission — show notes and credits available here.

Have you ever driven your clients around in reverse?

Peter Brewer has. In fact, he’s driven his clients around an entire island in reverse when the gearshift in his car stopped working. Hear Peter talk about that wild story and more during this week’s episode of Crazy Shit in Real Estate.

Do you have a crazy real estate story to share? Email Leigh for your chance to tell it on the podcast!

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina, market with Re/Max Executive Realty

