Melissa Boucher is a real estate "rookie" who just completed her first year in the business.But don't let her first-year status fool you -- she's had a number of home runs, the latest being a $20 million estate simply known as the "Friday Harbor Retreat," located in the scenic San Juan Islands.Boucher, who works for the Windermere Real Estate Midtown in Seattle, was an oncology nurse before she leaped into the real estate world, looking for a more flexible schedule that allowed her to have more time with family."I have children now," explained Boucher, and she wanted to get away from 14-hour days.Still, "I think I was mistaken by that -- because I still have long hours!" she admitted.Boucher says she doesn't mind the long days, though, and the skills she learned as a nurse still come in handy."I liked the idea that still a very similar business," she said.It's about "helping people, it's guiding them, and listening very carefully to they're looking for and...